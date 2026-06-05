© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Rye cuts 90 beach parking spaces along Ocean Boulevard and vicinity

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published June 5, 2026 at 10:32 AM EDT
No parking sign on Route 1A near Jenness Avenue in Rye, NH, on June 3, 2026.
1 of 4  — no parking signs Rt1A near Jenness Ave NHPR tuohy 20260603.JPG
No parking sign on Route 1A near Jenness Avenue in Rye, NH, on June 3, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Fresh "no parking" paint on Myrica Avenue, one of the streets off Ocean Boulevard in Rye, NH, on June 3, 2026.
2 of 4  — fresh paint no parking Myrica ave near Rt1a Rye NHPR tuohy.JPG
Fresh "no parking" paint on Myrica Avenue, one of the streets off Ocean Boulevard in Rye, NH, on June 3, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
One of the cars with a parking ticket issued June 3, 2026, on Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire.
3 of 4  — parking ticket Rye Rt1a NHPR tuohy photo.JPG
One of the cars with a parking ticket issued June 3, 2026, on Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
One of the "no parking" signs erected on Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire.
4 of 4  — No parking sign Rye 20260603 Tuohy.JPG
One of the "no parking" signs erected on Ocean Boulevard in Rye, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

About 90 public parking spaces along the coastline have been rescinded amid the town of Rye's efforts to mitigate beach road visibility concerns for motorists and pedestrians.

Top Story

The Rye Select Board-approved changes were recommended by McClure, a Portsmouth engineering firm, eliminating parking spaces in potentially hazardous locations.

McClure found parking in portions of Ocean Boulevard (Route 1A), where there are numerous state and town beaches, reduced the line of sight at intersections for people in cars and on foot. Signage indicating the new no-parking zones has been put up by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation after the Select Board unanimously approved the ordinance amendments May 11.

The changes have taken effect after the board’s unilateral approval, though the town's voters will be asked at the March 2027 Town Meeting whether they agree to formally ratify the amendments.

Read more of this story at Seacoast Online.

Link to the town of Rye's updated parking ordinance.

More New Hampshire News

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
NH News RyeSeacoast
Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.