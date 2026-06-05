Rye cuts 90 beach parking spaces along Ocean Boulevard and vicinity

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

About 90 public parking spaces along the coastline have been rescinded amid the town of Rye's efforts to mitigate beach road visibility concerns for motorists and pedestrians.

The Rye Select Board-approved changes were recommended by McClure, a Portsmouth engineering firm, eliminating parking spaces in potentially hazardous locations.

McClure found parking in portions of Ocean Boulevard (Route 1A), where there are numerous state and town beaches, reduced the line of sight at intersections for people in cars and on foot. Signage indicating the new no-parking zones has been put up by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation after the Select Board unanimously approved the ordinance amendments May 11.

The changes have taken effect after the board’s unilateral approval, though the town's voters will be asked at the March 2027 Town Meeting whether they agree to formally ratify the amendments.

Read more of this story at Seacoast Online.

Link to the town of Rye's updated parking ordinance.