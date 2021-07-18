-
Last year, DJ and electronic musician Maya Bouldry-Morrison — known to many as Octo Octa — returned home to the Seacoast after a tour in Europe was cut…
Even on a blustery day, scores of people visited Hampton Beach to shop, swim and admire a series of towering sand sculptures. The annual Hampton Beach…
NHPR will feature contemporary New Hampshire musicians on All Things Considered all summer, as part of our summer music series. To help with our kick off,…
Utility and municipal officials are asking Seacoast residents to take more water conservation measures as the state’s dry spell continues.Almost all of…
After decades of declining water quality, there’s new optimism surrounding the health of Great Bay. A new partnership between towns, scientists and…
Seacoast tourism and business leaders want federal officials to approve more foreign visa workers and economic aid to support what they hope will be a…
People living on and off the coast of New England will soon be at a greater risk from flooding due to heavier rain and rising seas caused by climate…
Uptick In Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Hits Close To Home For N.H. WomanLast week, in his first prime time address, President Joe Biden condemned "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed,…
Federal officials say they’ve definitively linked three contaminated water wells in Greenland to the Seacoast’s Coakley Landfill Superfund site.The…
Black Lives Matter Seacoast held a virtual gathering Sunday night honoring area leaders who are people of color. It’s the first event like it for the…