While fishing the rainy shores of Juneau, Alaska, host Nate Hegyi starts questioning the origins of the salmon filling his freezer. A behind-the-scenes tour of a salmon hatchery reveals a surprising truth: many "wild-caught" Pacific salmon actually begin their lives inside cold, dark warehouses.

Through a decades-old practice known as ocean ranching, workers mix eggs and milt in five-gallon buckets, shelter the hatchlings from predators, and release them into the sea—giving these "silver-spoon" fish a massive survival boost before they're caught by commercial fleets or lured back up concrete fish ladders.

Even though ocean-ranched salmon spend most of their lives in the open ocean, they occupy a murky middle ground between truly wild fish and industrial aquaculture.

Featuring Ryley Oliver and Ian Urbina

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

A review of peer-reviewed literature found that hatchery-born salmon and trout had adverse impacts on their wildborne counterparts.

Check out Ian Urbina’s wide-ranging investigation into fishmeal here .