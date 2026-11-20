This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

Seventy-one of the more than 100 provider agencies that make up New Hampshire’s developmental disability care network haven’t yet revalidated with Medicaid as of Wednesday, a state official said, a necessary step to receive funding.

In New Hampshire, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are legally entitled to services, such as in-home care, group homes and day programming, paid for through Medicaid. The services are provided by private agencies. Under federal law, the agencies, like other types of Medicaid providers, must revalidate their enrollment information every five years to continue receiving funds for the care they provide.

Jessica Gorton, chief of the state’s Bureau of Developmental Services, said if the agencies don’t revalidate by the end of the month, their Medicaid claims would start getting suspended. If they don’t revalidate following that, they could be disenrolled as a Medicaid provider. That could significantly affect client services.

“We are trying to get the word out as much as we can,” Gorton said during a meeting of the state’s Developmental Services Quality Council Wednesday, “give people calls, share some awareness to any member, particularly senior leadership, of any agencies, to make sure it’s on their radar. (It’s) likely communication errors if they thought someone else was handling it.”

Gorton said she didn’t know exactly how long it takes agencies to revalidate.

“My understanding is that it’s not super in-depth, that they have a pretty streamlined process to get that work done. But again, that’s anecdotal,” she said.

Gorton said the state’s “program integrity office, of course, wants continuity of services, so (they’ll make) every effort to make sure that happens.” She said they’ve sent out email blasts urging agencies to revalidate.