Your weekend in NH: Detective dogs, snail mail and community meals
Before the chaos of Thanksgiving week, you can also unwind with some crafts, cat videos or a Twilight-themed drag brunch.
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Lakes Region
- GTA Weekend runs from Thursday, Nov. 19, to Sunday, Nov. 22, at Laconia Harley-Davidson. Gear up for the release of GTA VI with this weekend-long celebration featuring game giveaways and more. More details. (Free admission)
- Barnstead Community Feast from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Barnstead Elementary School. Get your fill of Thanksgiving flavors early with a day of “delicious food and warm company.” Transportation assistance is also available. More details. (Free, meal contribution encouraged)
- The Great Turkey Hunt Sniffari from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Canine Connection in Laconia. Pups can channel their inner Poirot as they sniff out hidden turkeys along woodland-inspired trails. More details. ($15 per dog for non-members, free for members)
Merrimack Valley
- LaBelle LightsFest at 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at LaBelle Winery in Derry. Visitors can look forward to festive lights, fireworks, LED-based circus performers and glow-up sticks of cotton candy. More details. ($30 admission, free for children under 3)
- Sips & Sparks Speed Dating Ages 50-65 from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Henniker Brewing Company. Organizers say the age range is not “a strict rule,” and “if you feel like you’d vibe with this crowd, you’re welcome to join.” More details. (Ticket prices vary)
Monadnock Region
- The Scrap Heap: Analog Collage & Mixed Media Meet-Up at 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Peterborough Town Library. Dubbed “a little bit junk journal… a little bit scrapbooking… a lot of cut and paste,” drop in to craft your own unique collage. More details. (Free, ages 16+)
- New England Animation Festival from Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. to Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Screen this year’s best animation films from around the world, as well as some classic cartoons. More details. (Tickets are $9 or $10, depending on the screening)
- Twilight Drag Brunch at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Madame Sherri’s in Keene. Feast on the delightful camp of this iconic supernatural saga — and celebrate the latest Bond casting news while you’re at it? Must be 13 or older to attend. More details. (Tickets range from $34-$49)
North Country
- History Buff Meet-Ups: Trains & Railroads at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook. In the first installment of these North Country history socials, learn from an expert about the region’s locomotive lore. More details. (Free)
- Gratitude Snail Mail Social at 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Scarlet Letter Bookstore in Plymouth. Just bring a list of loved ones for whom you’re feeling grateful, and everything else you’ll need to mail them a personalized thank you letter will be provided. More details. ($22 per person)
Seacoast
- Kids Art Market at 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Seacoast Art Spot in Portsmouth. Shop the works of young Granite State artists, from key chains to potholders – and if inspiration strikes your little one, head to the ornament-making table. More details. (Free)
- ‘50s and ‘60s Dance Party with DJ Lori D at 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Rockingham Ballroom in Newmarket. Twist and shout through the peak years of rock and soul music. Dance lessons throughout the night will keep your pony looking polished, and prizes will be offered for best-dressed, retro-style. More details. (Tickets are $12.51 if purchased in advance, $17.85 day-of)
- Portsmouth Holiday Arts Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22. Explore the city by dropping into artists’ home studios for a weekend of local craftsmanship. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Lakrids by Bülow Tasting at Viking House in Concord on Friday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sample an array of Danish chocolate-covered licorice. For the licorice-averse, a palate cleanser of Swedish gingersnap cookies will be available. More details. (Free)
- Science Saturday: Fossils from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Brookline Public Library. Check out real specimens, make your own fossil and scavenge in a “cookie dig.” More details. (Free, registration required)
- Harvesting Her Potential Open House and Holiday Sale on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 to 4 p.m. in Manchester. Peruse projects handcrafted by young female builders, or make your own $20 pegboard, with proceeds supporting Girls at Work. More details. (Free to attend, RSVP required)
Upper Valley
- T(w)een Watercolor: Winter Scene on Friday, Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. at the Abbott Library in Sunapee. Budding artists ages 10 to 18 are invited to this guided workshop to paint a watercolor winter wonderland. More details. (Free, registration required)
- The Folk Show Potluck on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley in Norwich, Vermont. Join NHPR’s Kate McNally with your favorite dish or instrument in hand to share a memorable meal with fellow folk music fans. More details. (Free, registration required)
- CatVideoFest at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Lebanon Opera House. Sit back for 70 minutes of feline footage, sure to please cat lovers and the chronically online alike. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Upper Valley and Sullivan County humane societies. More details. ($17 for adults, $14 for those 18 and under)