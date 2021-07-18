-
SIG Sauer is facing another lawsuit over allegations its popular P320 pistol fired without a trigger pull, causing serious injuries to a New Hampshire…
Lawyers for SIG Sauer told a federal court judge in Concord Monday that a proposed class action lawsuit concerning the company’s popular P320 pistol…
New Hampshire gunmaker SIG Sauer is facing another proposed class action lawsuit over claims its popular P320 pistol can inadvertently fire without a…
Philadelphia Transit Police Scrap SIG Sauer Pistols After IncidentTransit police officers in Philadelphia will no longer carry SIG Sauer pistols after a weapon allegedly fired without a trigger pull.On Aug. 26, SEPTA…
SIG Sauer is asking a federal court judge in Texas to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit that centers on the safety of its popular P320 pistol,…
Court officials in Germany announced Wednesday that Ron Cohen, CEO of Newington-based gun maker SIG Sauer, will avoid jail time for his role in an illegal…
A gun owner is alleging that New Hampshire-based Sig Sauer, one of the country’s largest gun makers, sold hundreds of thousands of faulty pistols that…
Ron Cohen, the CEO of New Hampshire gun manufacturer Sig Sauer, has reportedly struck a plea deal with German prosecutors over an illegal arms…
N.H. Firearms CEO Goes on Trial In Germany, With Talk of Plea DealThe CEO of Sig Sauer, one of the country’s largest gun makers with U.S. headquarters in New Hampshire, was in a German courtroom Tuesday for the start of…