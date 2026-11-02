NH Election Day Live Updates: Voters prepare to cast ballots in midterms

State and local election officials encourage people to be prepared when they come out to vote. This means having all the documents needed to register to vote – if you’re not already registered – and to identify yourself as a qualified voter in your town or city.

Read more about how to register and what documents you need to bring with you to vote .

Documents will be used to prove your age, identity, domicile, and citizenship (a new voter without proof of citizenship can sign an affidavit form).

Who can vote? Anyone who is 18 or older on Election Day, who is a New Hampshire resident, and U.S. citizen.

Common documents needed: A driver’s license or similar government-issued photo ID, such as a U.S. passport. For domicile (aka your primary residence) documents may include the driver’s license, a NH resident vehicle registration, rental agreement or utility bill with your address