LIVE UPDATES
NH Election Day Live Updates: Voters prepare to cast ballots in midterms
Follow along for rolling updates from NHPR reporters and producers, including reports from the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3.
— Dan Tuohy, NHPR Digital Editor
Programming alert: Follow NHPR’s Election Day coverage
Quick links to voting resources:
Find your polling place | View sample ballots | Check your voter registration status | Look up your town or city clerk | Student Guide to Voting in NH | Senior Pocket Voter Guide | Click here for multilingual election information | Voting with Disabilities
Get ready to vote in NH
State and local election officials encourage people to be prepared when they come out to vote. This means having all the documents needed to register to vote – if you’re not already registered – and to identify yourself as a qualified voter in your town or city.
Read more about how to register and what documents you need to bring with you to vote.
Documents will be used to prove your age, identity, domicile, and citizenship (a new voter without proof of citizenship can sign an affidavit form).
Who can vote? Anyone who is 18 or older on Election Day, who is a New Hampshire resident, and U.S. citizen.
Common documents needed: A driver’s license or similar government-issued photo ID, such as a U.S. passport. For domicile (aka your primary residence) documents may include the driver’s license, a NH resident vehicle registration, rental agreement or utility bill with your address
Conversations with the candidates
Need to catch up on who’s won on your ballot?
NHPR sat down with a number of candidates for the 2026 Candidate Conversations series. These included:
Governor
- Kelly Ayotte, Republican incumbent
- Cinde Warmington, Democrat
- Stephen Villee, Libertarian
U.S. Senate
- Chris Pappas, Democrat
- John E. Sununu, Republican
- Edmond LaPlante, Constitution
Robbie Mahrou, an independent candidate in the 2nd Congressional District, also joined NHPR for an in-studio interview.
Want to see a sample ballot? Search sample ballots here.
Election Day voter hotlines available
The state Attorney General’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Hampshire will be staffing voter hotlines Tuesday for the midterm elections.
The Election Law Unit for the Attorney General’s office staffs the hotline at 1-866-868-3703.
U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan announced Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen will oversee complaints of voter rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud. Chen will serve as the point of contact if federal election crimes need to be reported. He can be reached at (603) 545-5152.
Complaints of alleged voter discrimination or civil rights violations can be submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division at (800) 253-3931.
The U.S. Department of Justice is also sending federal election monitors to polls in Manchester and Nashua, similar to what they did in the state primary election.
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