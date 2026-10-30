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A procrastinator’s guide to NH's U.S. Senate race

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gia Orsino
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
The race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire could tip the political majority in the 2026 midterm elections. Candidates from left to right: Democrat Chris Pappas, Constitution candidate Edmond LaPlante, and Republican John E. Sununu.
Illustration using NHPR photos
The race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire could have national implications. Candidates from left to right: Democrat Chris Pappas, Constitution candidate Edmond LaPlante, and Republican John E. Sununu.

This might be NH’s tightest — and most consequential — race of all.

This guide originally appeared as a special edition of The Rundown, our daily newsletter that aims to help you stay informed — but not overwhelmed. Want to sign up? Subscribe here!

On Nov. 3, Granite Staters will head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections. Every day until then, we’ve been breaking down New Hampshire’s biggest races.

Today, we’re wrapping up our Procrastinator’s Guide series with the race for Senate. All U.S. senators have six-year terms; here’s an overview of their duties.

The big picture

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has kept this seat blue since 2009. But with her impending retirement, Republicans are hoping to flip it, which could have national consequences for which party wins control of Congress. This race is New Hampshire’s tightest top-of-the-ticket contest, though recent polling shows Rep. Chris Pappas with a slim lead.

Meet the candidates

Congressman Chris Pappas, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, discusses his campaign during an interview at New Hampshire Public Radio on Aug. 31, 2026.
Elena Eberwein
/
NHPR
Congressman Chris Pappas was interviewed Aug. 16, 2024 at NHPR as part of the Conversations with the Candidates series.

Chris Pappas

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Congressman

Age: 46

Hometown: Manchester

Pappas — who has lost just one of his last 12 elections, including four terms in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District — is one of the state’s most successful politicians in recent history. Part of a well-known local family, his deep ties to his party’s establishment and “no-drama” approach to politics have contributed to his success here, but they’ve also left him vulnerable to attacks from both parties ranging from his unflashy record in Congress to his support for Israel.

You can find his campaign priorities here.

NHPR sat down with Pappas recently for an interview. Listen here.

Republican John E. Sununu, a former U.S. Senator and congressman, filed June 10, 2026 to run for U.S. Senate. The state primary is Sept. 8, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Republican John E. Sununu, a former U.S. senator and congressman, filed June 10, 2026 to run for U.S. Senate.

John E. Sununu

Party: Republican

Occupation: Former U.S. senator, former congressman

Age: 62

Hometown: Rye

Sununu, the brother of former Gov. Chris Sununu and former son of Gov. John H. Sununu, is a former U.S. senator and representative himself with no shortage of experience in Granite State politics. Though he’s been endorsed by President Trump, Sununu has been careful to keep him at arm’s length, positioning himself as someone who would vote independently, focused on jobs, small businesses, and affordability. But that hasn’t stopped his opponents from trying to link them.

Here are his campaign priorities.

NHPR sat down with Sununu recently for an interview. Listen here.

Edmond Laplante, a Constitution Party candidate for the U.S. Senate, sat down for an interview with NHPR on Oct. 28, 2026.
Alicia Sanyal / NHPR
Edmond Laplante, a Constitution Party candidate for the U.S. Senate, sat down for an interview with NHPR on Oct. 28, 2026.

Edmond LaPlante

Party: Constitution

Occupation: Mechanic

Age: 58

Hometown: Richmond

A Marine Corps veteran, LaPlante is the chair of the Constitution Party of New Hampshire, which defines its mission as “to restore the American system of law and justice to its Biblical foundations and to limit the federal government to its constitutional boundaries.” That’s in line with how LaPlante sums up his own policy priorities: To put the Constitution first and fight government overreach.

Here are his campaign priorities.

NHPR sat down with LaPlante recently for an interview. Listen here.

One issue to watch: Social Security 

  • Sununu has been quick to criticize Pappas for “failing to address” the program’s looming financial crunch during his time in Congress. When he was in office, Sununu proposed a plan to offer voluntary private Social Security accounts. Though he’s avoided getting into specific proposals this time around, he’s said he’s opposed to cutting benefits. 
  • Pappas agrees that cuts to benefits are a non-starter, but says plans to privatize the program will lead to fewer people contributing to the system. To keep the program solvent, he endorsed raising taxes on those earning over $1 million a year, and recommended a bipartisan commission to “put good ideas on the table.”
  • LaPlante hasn’t spoken much on the topic, but according to his Citizen’s Count profile, he’s in favor of privatizing Social Security, and against raising either the program’s retirement age or the cap on income subject to the Social Security tax.

Compare them side-by-side: Pappas and Sununu went deeper on the war in Iran, housing costs, and more during a recent WMUR debate. Check it out. LaPlante spoke about his positions on other issues in this recent NHPR interview.

Go deeper

Want more election coverage? Here are our guides to CD1, CD2, and the governor’s race, plus an overview of ballot questions on the register of probate and school tax caps.

Not sure what you need to bring to the polls? We’ve got you covered.

Follow the money: Explore all of the fundraising reports.

Feeling competitive? Enter our Election Explorer Challenge. (You could win a gift card to a local bookstore!)

Support NHPR’s coverage of this year’s midterm races by donating your unwanted vehicle. The vehicle donation process is quick, easy, and ensures that our community stays informed through this election season and beyond.

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Tags
Politics Elections 2026Chris PappasJohn E. SununuU.S. Senate
Gia Orsino
Gia Orsino is part of NHPR's audience engagement team, serving as the lead voice of our daily newsletter, The Rundown. She also contributes to our digital and social storytelling efforts across platforms.
See stories by Gia Orsino
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