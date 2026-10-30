A procrastinator’s guide to NH's U.S. Senate race

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On Nov. 3, Granite Staters will head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections. Every day until then, we’ve been breaking down New Hampshire’s biggest races.

Today, we’re wrapping up our Procrastinator’s Guide series with the race for Senate. All U.S. senators have six-year terms; here’s an overview of their duties .

The big picture

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has kept this seat blue since 2009. But with her impending retirement, Republicans are hoping to flip it, which could have national consequences for which party wins control of Congress. This race is New Hampshire’s tightest top-of-the-ticket contest, though recent polling shows Rep. Chris Pappas with a slim lead.

Meet the candidates

Chris Pappas

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Congressman

Age: 46

Hometown: Manchester

Pappas — who has lost just one of his last 12 elections, including four terms in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District — is one of the state’s most successful politicians in recent history. Part of a well-known local family , his deep ties to his party’s establishment and “no-drama” approach to politics have contributed to his success here, but they’ve also left him vulnerable to attacks from both parties ranging from his unflashy record in Congress to his support for Israel .

You can find his campaign priorities here .

NHPR sat down with Pappas recently for an interview. Listen here .

John E. Sununu

Party: Republican

Occupation: Former U.S. senator, former congressman

Age: 62

Hometown: Rye

Sununu, the brother of former Gov. Chris Sununu and former son of Gov. John H. Sununu, is a former U.S. senator and representative himself with no shortage of experience in Granite State politics. Though he’s been endorsed by President Trump, Sununu has been careful to keep him at arm’s length , positioning himself as someone who would vote independently , focused on jobs, small businesses , and affordability. But that hasn’t stopped his opponents from trying to link them .

Here are his campaign priorities .

NHPR sat down with Sununu recently for an interview. Listen here .

Edmond LaPlante

Party: Constitution

Occupation: Mechanic

Age: 58

Hometown: Richmond

A Marine Corps veteran, LaPlante is the chair of the Constitution Party of New Hampshire, which defines its mission as “to restore the American system of law and justice to its Biblical foundations and to limit the federal government to its constitutional boundaries.” That’s in line with how LaPlante sums up his own policy priorities : To put the Constitution first and fight government overreach.

Here are his campaign priorities .

NHPR sat down with LaPlante recently for an interview. Listen here .

One issue to watch: Social Security

Sununu has been quick to criticize Pappas for “failing to address” the program’s looming financial crunch during his time in Congress. When he was in office, Sununu proposed a plan to offer voluntary private Social Security accounts. Though he’s avoided getting into specific proposals this time around, he’s said he’s opposed to cutting benefits.



has been Pappas for “failing to address” the program’s looming financial crunch during his time in Congress. When he was in office, Sununu proposed a plan to offer voluntary private Social Security accounts. Though he’s avoided getting into specific proposals this time around, he’s said he’s opposed to cutting benefits. Pappas agrees that cuts to benefits are a non-starter , but says plans to privatize the program will lead to fewer people contributing to the system. To keep the program solvent, he endorsed raising taxes on those earning over $1 million a year, and recommended a bipartisan commission to “put good ideas on the table.”



agrees that , but says plans to privatize the program will lead to fewer people contributing to the system. To keep the program solvent, he endorsed raising taxes on those earning over $1 million a year, and recommended a bipartisan commission to “put good ideas on the table.” LaPlante hasn’t spoken much on the topic, but according to his Citizen’s Count profile , he’s in favor of privatizing Social Security, and against raising either the program’s retirement age or the cap on income subject to the Social Security tax.

Compare them side-by-side: Pappas and Sununu went deeper on the war in Iran, housing costs, and more during a recent WMUR debate. Check it out . LaPlante spoke about his positions on other issues in this recent NHPR interview .

Go deeper

Want more election coverage? Here are our guides to CD1 , CD2 , and the governor’s race , plus an overview of ballot questions on the register of probate and school tax caps .

Not sure what you need to bring to the polls? We’ve got you covered .

Follow the money: Explore all of the fundraising reports .

Feeling competitive? Enter our Election Explorer Challenge . (You could win a gift card to a local bookstore!)