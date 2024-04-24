NHPR Newsletters

The Rundown - Get the top stories from NHPR delivered to your inbox. It’s a mix of must-read features and news you won’t find anywhere else. This free newsletter is emailed on most weekdays.

The Weekender - Plan your weekend with this weekly newsletter about events happening around the Granite State, plus the best arts and culture stories of the week. Sent on Thursdays.

Primarily Politics - A weekly newsletter of top local, state and national political stories, from the State House to your house. This email is “primarily” politics, but with an occasional spoonful of New Hampshire stories we find too interesting not to share.

Writers on a New England Stage - Be among the first to find out when new WNES events are announced and new podcast episodes drop. This newsletter is sent roughly once per month.

Inside NHPR - Get periodic updates from NHPR about program alerts, station happenings, upcoming live events, and more.

NH News Quiz Alerts - Are you a NH News Quiz devotee? Never miss a quiz when you sign up for our Friday morning quiz alerts!