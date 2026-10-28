A procrastinator’s guide to NH’s 2nd Congressional District election

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On Nov. 3, Granite Staters will head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections. So every day until then, we’re breaking down New Hampshire’s biggest races.

Up next: New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District (aka CD2) covers the regions around Concord, Nashua, Keene, Hanover and much of the North Country. (See a list of all CD2 towns here, or a map here.)

The big picture

Though every congressional race will be important as the parties jockey for control, CD2 isn’t generating the same kind of buzz as CD1. Why? The district has stayed blue for seven election cycles. Plus, there’s a popular incumbent on the ticket, running against an opponent she’s already beaten. The limited polling we have shows we could be in for a repeat.

Meet the candidates

Todd Bookman / NHPR

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Congresswoman

Age: 39

Hometown: Nashua

Rep. Maggie Goodlander grew up in New Hampshire but spent most of her career outside of the state. After returning in 2018, she leveraged her well-connected family and resume of high-profile Washington jobs into a successful run for Congress in 2024. Though opponents have tried to use Goodlander’s biography (and wealth) to cast her as out-of-touch with voters, she has leaned into her D.C. experience on the campaign trail, while emphasizing her New Hampshire roots.

Here are her campaign priorities.

Alicia Sanyal / NHPR

Party: Independent

Occupation: Entrepreneur and consultant

Age: 51

Hometown: Walpole

A first-time candidate, Mahrou is entering the race with far less name recognition than his opponents. He hopes to galvanize voters who are dissatisfied with the Democratic and Republican establishments by focusing on constitutional integrity and affordability. According to his website, he’s the first New Hampshire candidate to earn the support of Andrew Yang’s Forward Party.

Here are his campaign priorities.

Todd Bookman / NHPR

Party: Republican

Occupation: Real estate manager and consultant

Age: 62

Hometown: Weare

This campaign marks Williams’ third run for this seat. Though she’s never won, her anti-D.C. grassroots style and a viral debate moment in 2024 have made her something of a folk hero among her party. A Chinese immigrant, her political messaging often leans into her life story. As she writes on her website: “I fear the country I love is becoming the country I left.”

Here are her campaign priorities.

One issue to watch: Immigration

Though she hasn’t joined calls to eliminate ICE, Goodlander has been outspoken about her support for increased accountability for agents. She’s shown support for measures like a ban on masked agents and walking back the agency’s recent hiring push.

An immigrant herself, Williams generally supports the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict illegal immigration, but agrees with Goodlander’s calls for more transparency and training for ICE agents.

According to his Citizens Count profile, Mahrou has also called for more accountability from ICE. He believes that the agency has operated “above the Constitution” through warrantless arrests, a lack of due process, and asking states to submit to federal enforcement, and should be further regulated.

Compare them side-by-side: Goodlander and Williams went deeper on immigration, affordability, AI and more during our recent candidate forum in Keene. Check out the full conversation at this link or using the video player below. Mahrou spoke about his positions on other issues in this recent NHPR interview.

Go deeper

Curious about other campaigns? Find all of our election coverage here.

Not sure what you need to bring to the polls? We’ve got you covered.

Wanna follow the money? Explore all of the fundraising reports.

Got questions about the election? Let us know what's on your mind.

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