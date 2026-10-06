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WATCH: NH's 1st Congressional District forum with DiLorenzo and Shaheen

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT
A cutout of a photo of Anthony DiLorenzo with a cutout of Stefany Shaheen, layered over a background of polling place images
Graphic illustration
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Using NHPR staff photos
Republican Anthony DiLorenzo and Democrat Stefany Shaheen are vying to represent New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

Tune into a livestream of our candidate forum with Republican Anthony DiLorenzo and Democrat Stefany Shaheen, starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Watch the full forum using the player below or on YouTube, courtesy of C-SPAN.

The candidates will join NHPR's Todd Bookman and The Laconia Daily Sun's Bob Martin in front of a live audience at Twin Barns Brewing in Meredith. The forum is hosted in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Registration is at capacity, but if you aren't able to attend in person we hope you tune into the livestream. We will publish a full recording after the event. NHPR will broadcast this forum Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Interested in the rest of our candidate forums? Learn more.

The Latest From Our Politics Desk
Voting booth in Manchester.
Dan Tuohy
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NHPR
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Tags
Politics 1st Congressional DistrictAnthony DiLorenzoStefany ShaheenElections 2026
NHPR Staff
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