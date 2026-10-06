WATCH: NH's 1st Congressional District forum with DiLorenzo and Shaheen

Watch the full forum using the player below or on YouTube, courtesy of C-SPAN.

The candidates will join NHPR's Todd Bookman and The Laconia Daily Sun's Bob Martin in front of a live audience at Twin Barns Brewing in Meredith. The forum is hosted in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Registration is at capacity, but if you aren't able to attend in person we hope you tune into the livestream. We will publish a full recording after the event. NHPR will broadcast this forum Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Interested in the rest of our candidate forums? Learn more.