Get ready to vote in NH: How to register, what documents to bring and more

Races for Congress, Senate and the governor’s office: There’s a lot at stake for New Hampshire in this year’s midterm elections. But if you’re looking to cast a ballot in these or other local contests, you first need to register to vote.

So, how do you do that?

There have been a lot of changes to the state’s voting laws in recent years. So here’s what you need to know ahead of the 2026 elections.

Earlier this year, a judge struck down a 2024 state law requiring new voters to show proof of citizenship. The state is appealing that decision. Right now, this means new voters without documents proving their citizenship — such as a U.S. passport or birth certificate — can still register and vote after completing a form attesting that they are citizens.

Can't remember if you're already registered? Look up your voter information here.

You can register to vote in New Hampshire if:

You’re 18 or older on Election Day

You’re a New Hampshire resident

You’re a U.S. citizen

Documents you’ll need

You will be asked to complete a voter registration form provided by local election officials. You will need to prove your identity, age, citizenship (or sign a qualified voter affidavit), and domicile, which is the address of your primary residence.

To make the process go as smoothly as possible, plan to bring at least one document that covers each of the following categories.

Identity/age: A driver’s license, government-issued photo ID, or passport/passport card.

Domicile: NH driver’s license, NH non-driver ID, NH resident vehicle registration, federal picture ID, government-issued check or benefit statement, or a tax document with the current address listed; rental agreement or utility bill with the current domicile address.

Citizenship: U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport/passport card, naturalization papers, or other proof issued by the Department of State. Voters without this documentation may complete an affidavit attesting, subject to penalties for voter fraud, that they are a citizen.

The Secretary of State’s office is the best source for official information on what you can use to prove your voter eligibility.

When to register to vote

You can register to vote now with your town or city clerk. You can also register to vote as a Democrat, Republican, or undeclared voter at the polls on Election Day. See the voter registration deadlines.

Where to register

Register with your town or city clerk’s office, or at a meeting of the supervisors of the checklist, up to six to 13 days before the election.

Register at your polling place. Learn more about Election Day registration. Find your polling place and check your voter registration with the state’s voter information lookup.

By absentee: You may register to vote by absentee (by mail) if you are unable to do so in person due to a physical disability, or if an employment or child care obligation means you’re absent from your community. Learn more about absentee voter registration and click here for information on Uniformed and Overseas voters.

Absentee voting: Don’t delay

For absentee voting, there is a new change in 2026. Now, an absentee voter will have to provide the same documentation as an in-person voter does. Learn more about absentee voter registration.

“So when they apply for an absentee ballot, they have to provide a copy of a government-issued photo ID, or they have to have their application notarized and then sent into the clerk, or they can go to the town clerk’s office and verify their identity at the clerk’s office,” said New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan. “I would recommend anybody that knows they are going to vote by absentee to start that process early, because the postal service is not as fast as they used to be. So you can’t wait until the last minute now and expect that the mail is going to deliver your ballot on time.”

More helpful links from the Secretary of State’s Office:



What questions do you have about this year's elections? Let us know, and we could help you get the answers.