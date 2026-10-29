A procrastinator’s guide to the NH governor's race

This guide originally appeared as a special edition of The Rundown, our daily newsletter that aims to help you stay informed — but not overwhelmed. Want to sign up? Subscribe here!

On Nov. 3, Granite Staters will head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections. So every day until then, we’re breaking down New Hampshire’s biggest races.

Today, we’re saying goodbye to Congress (for now), and diving into the governor’s race. The power of the role is pretty limited, compared to other states, but whoever’s in the seat will play a big part in setting the vision for New Hampshire’s government in the next two years. Here's a helpful guide from Civics 101.

The big picture

Thanks to Ayotte and her predecessor, Chris Sununu, Republicans have held this seat since 2017. But Democrats held it for 12 years prior, thanks to Maggie Hassan and John Lynch. That said, based on the available polling and the fact that New Hampshire governors rarely lose their first reelection campaign, Gov. Kelly Ayotte is in a strong position to win.

Meet the candidates

Alicia Sanyal / NHPR

Party: Republican

Occupation: Governor

Age: 58

Hometown: Nashua

A former New Hampshire Attorney General and U.S. senator, Ayotte’s first term as governor was defined by a willingness to challenge her party on some key Republican priorities. Though she used her veto pen more than any governor in recent history, she also backed significant legislation on housing and expanded school choice programs. Perhaps her biggest hurdle heading into election day will be President Trump’s unpopularity.

Here are her campaign priorities.

Alicia Sanyal / NHPR

Party: Libertarian

Occupation: Software developer

Age: 67

Hometown: Hampton

This marks Villee’s second run for governor. In 2024, he earned 2% of the total vote. In a recent interview with NHPR, he said he sees his campaign as an effort to get the Libertarian Party official “party status” on the New Hampshire ballot, and rehabilitate the Free State Project’s image amid what he described as “PR problems.”

You can find his campaign priorities here.

Alicia Sanyal / NHPR

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Attorney, former Executive Council member

Age: 69

Hometown: Concord

After an unsuccessful 2024 primary campaign, Warmington secured this year’s Democratic nomination after running unopposed. Her campaign is banking on record-low approval of President Trump and concerns about the economy to help her case against Ayotte. A former Executive Council member, Warmington has taken heat from politicians in both parties for her past lobbying work for companies that helped fuel the opioid crisis, a point on her resume she’s attempted to confront head on.

Here are her campaign priorities.

One issue to watch: Housing

Ayotte has called high housing costs New Hampshire’s No. 1 economic issue. In her first term, she focused on increasing supply by eliminating barriers to construction by changing zoning restrictions, allowing for more innovative housing, and speeding up the permitting process. She’s also indicated openness to increasing state spending on affordable housing if re-elected.

While Villee hasn’t said much on this issue, his Citizens Count survey indicates that he’s in favor of removing zoning barriers to housing development — a stance common among others in his party.

If elected, Warmington has committed to putting state money towards the Affordable Housing Fund and the Housing Champions program. She also pledged to undo a law signed by Ayotte that allows landlords to evict tenants at the end of their lease, and to ban private equity firms from buying homes in New Hampshire and raising rents too high.

Compare them side-by-side: Ayotte and Warmington went deeper on housing affordability, data centers, education, and more during our recent candidate forum in Manchester. Check it out. Villee spoke about his positions on other issues in this recent NHPR interview.

Go deeper

Want more election coverage? Here are our guides to CD1 and CD2, plus an overview of ballot questions on the register of probate and school tax caps.

Not sure what you need to bring to the polls? We’ve got you covered.

Follow the money: Explore all of the fundraising reports.

Feeling competitive? Enter our Election Explorer Challenge. (You could win a gift card to a local bookstore!)

Support NHPR’s coverage of this year’s midterm races by donating your unwanted vehicle. The vehicle donation process is quick, easy, and ensures that our community stays informed through this election season and beyond.