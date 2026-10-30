Follow NHPR’s Election Day Coverage 2026

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters across New Hampshire and around the country head to the polls, and NHPR will be there with updates and insights throughout the day, into the evening, and over the days and weeks to follow.

Find our coverage on the stations of NHPR, through our livestream on NHPR.org or mobile app.

With all 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for election, this election will determine the balance of power in Congress for the last two years of President Donald Trump's second term.

NHPR reporters will be visiting polling places across New Hampshire throughout the day, talking to voters about what’s on their mind and reporting on how the election is being administered.

As we have done in the past, we will carry live results from the AP, which will run on a dedicated results page at NHPR.org.

Here’s what you can expect

On our radio broadcasts

Tuesday, Nov. 3

6 a.m. - 7 p.m - Hourly Newscasts

During the day, NHPR will offer local newscasts every hour, on the hour, in addition to national newscasts from NPR.

7 p.m - 9 p.m. - Live Election Day coverage from NHPR and NPR

Join All Things Considered host Julia Barnett, along with Anna Brown of Citizens Count and Dante Scala, UNH Professor of Political Science, as they check in with NHPR reporters stationed across the state including various candidate campaign headquarters. NPR hosts Ailsa Chang and Mary Louise Kelly will also co-host national coverage, bringing listeners the latest on key races around the country.

9 p.m - 12 a.m. - Live midterm coverage from the BBC

Join the BBC for comprehensive live coverage of the U.S. midterm election results. Hosted by Jamie Coomarasamy, presenter of Newshour, alongside former NPR political correspondent Asma Khalid, this special broadcast will deliver breaking results, expert analysis, and on-the-ground reporting from across the country.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

5 a.m - 10 a.m. - Morning Edition

Listeners can tune into NHPR's Morning Edition with Rick Ganley on Wednesday beginning at 5 a.m. for the latest updates on results, along with analysis from NPR and NHPR reporters.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m - Hourly Newscasts

In the day following the election, NHPR will offer local newscasts every hour, on the hour, in addition to national newscasts from NPR.

And don't miss the New Hampshire News Recap Friday, Nov. 6, when we'll take stock of the political significance of the midterm election results in the Granite State. You can catch the Recap Fridays at 7:45 and 9:45 a.m., or subscribe to the podcast to listen on demand.

On social media, newsletters and NHPR.org

Our goal is to help you stay informed but not overwhelmed, no matter where you turn for news.

Ahead of Tuesday, we're trying to give you the essential information on top races — even if you haven't been following every headline. Catch up on our "procrastinators' election guides" and other key resources here.

Follow us for election news, scenes from the polls and other context on the campaigns on Facebook , Twitter, Bluesky, Threads, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. You can also join the conversation with us on Reddit.

If you'd prefer to stay off social media and just get the important updates after the results are settled, sign up for The Rundown newsletter to get a full recap delivered to your inbox the morning after the election.