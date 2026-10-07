Your weekend in NH: Pumpkin parties, statewide haunts and food-forward festivities

Mount Sunapee Duck Drop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, in Newbury. Purchase a pack of rubber ducks, ride the Mount Sunapee chairlift, and aim your ducks into the targets below for a chance to win prizes. Every dropped duck goes toward funding the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kearsarge Sunapee. More details. (Rubber duck packs start at $25)

P.S. — If you attend, keep an eye out for NHPR! Drop by our table for free swag and to meet some of the faces behind our station.