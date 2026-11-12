© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $10,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Palmyra

By Rick Ganley,
Olivia Comolli
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:45 AM EST
Palmyra
Palmyra

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re joined by Virginia-based Americana folk rock trio Palmyra. Composed of Teddy Chipouras, Sasha Landon, and Mānoa Bell, this close-knit group of friends moved in together and began their collaboration performing online during the pandemic.

Engaging audiences with their vulnerable expressions and storytelling is what makes up the fabric of Palmyra’s music. Their 2026 EP “Cheap Beer” is a true-to-life coming-of-age story that touches upon the most intimate and fragile moments of adulthood, while also retaining a sense of humor. Immersing themselves in the experience of meeting new people and creating new stories, the talent and humor of Palmyra touches every audience they perform for.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Palmyra's newest project is an EP called "Cheap Beer" out on all streaming platforms.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR MusicWord Barn
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.