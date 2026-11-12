Live from the Word Barn: Palmyra

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re joined by Virginia-based Americana folk rock trio Palmyra. Composed of Teddy Chipouras, Sasha Landon, and Mānoa Bell, this close-knit group of friends moved in together and began their collaboration performing online during the pandemic.

Engaging audiences with their vulnerable expressions and storytelling is what makes up the fabric of Palmyra’s music. Their 2026 EP “Cheap Beer” is a true-to-life coming-of-age story that touches upon the most intimate and fragile moments of adulthood, while also retaining a sense of humor. Immersing themselves in the experience of meeting new people and creating new stories, the talent and humor of Palmyra touches every audience they perform for.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

Palmyra's newest project is an EP called "Cheap Beer" out on all streaming platforms.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.

