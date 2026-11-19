This story was originally produced by the NH Business Review. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Chinese beverage giant Nongfu Spring has scuttled its bottling plans in New Hampshire, opting instead on leasing a closed Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fairfield, Calif., according to reports there.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday the company is in the process of leasing the former brewing facility with plans to invest $200 million in the plant and create 130 jobs.

A representative from Nongfu’s U.S. company — Streamfill Packers ‑ told the Fairfield City Council on Nov. 17 the company has abandoned efforts to create a bottling plant in the Nashua, NH, building it purchased almost two years ago. It will lease brewer property from the buyer, Ocean West Capital Partners.

“The company has decided to move in a different direction and they selected a site here,” Streamfill Plant Manager Paul Karbowski said during the hearing with the Fairfield City Council, according to media accounts.

The Nashua building at 80 Northwest Boulevard is currently listed for lease through broker Cushman & Wakefield. The broker’s web site lists a lease price of $13 to $22 per square foot. Annually, that comes to about $7.3 million at $22 per square foot.

Courtesy / NH Business Review / Granite State News Collaborative This building in Nashua, originally bought by Chinese beverage giant Nongfu Spring, is now available for lease as the company has shifted its focus to opening a facility in California. The image was taken from the listing web site of Cashman & Wakefield, which is brokering the property.

The listing, which went up in October, shows available space of 334,200 square feet on 23 acres.

In February 2025, a Nongfu Spring subsidiary purchased the property in Nashua for $67 million, almost triple its value at the time.

While the Nashua deal was being made and as improvements to the facility were being done, the company made some initial contacts with Nashua officials and state officials regarding any permitting that would be necessary.

The company had initial discussions with the Pennichuck Water System, the supplier of Nashua’s water. Nongfu had indicated a need for about 2 million gallons of water a day.

But nothing ever evolved beyond the initial inquiries. “It’s been very silent from our perspective,” John Boisvert, CEO of Pennichuck Water, said to NHBR after not hearing anything from the company at the one-year anniversary of the sale.

The majority owner of Nongfu Spring is founder and chairman Zhong Shanshan, considered one of the richest people in China. He founded Nongfu Spring in 1996, amassing a fortune by tapping into the fact that China is the largest consumer of bottled water in the world.

According to Bloomberg, Nongfu Spring has expanded into other beverages, such as oriental tea, energy drinks and juice produced from its own orchards.

The Fairfield, Calif., Anheuser-Busch brewing facility closed in February after about 50 years of operation.

According to the Chronicle, Fairfield Economic Development Director Dave Zellers said that Nongfu’s Streamfill Packers “looked at many sites here in California and elsewhere in the nation,” and chose Fairfield for “having the course charted for reactivation of this site in less than a year since the closure was announced.”

The municipality’s water system will provide the water for Nongfu’s manufacturing operations, with an average daily volume of 1.65 million gallons, said the Chronicle.

Anheuser-Busch in Merrimack, NH, closed in early 2026 and was sold to biotechnology firm United Therapeutics Corp. The Merrimack plant, the plant in Fairfield, Calif., and one in Newark, N.J., were shut down as part of a company-wide restructuring.

United Therapeutics specializes in pharmaceuticals for rare chronic conditions (such as pulmonary arterial hypertension) and bioengineered organ transplantation.

The Nongfu sale in New Hampshire came under intense political scrutiny, even triggering an attorney general’s investigation into how the sale came about without the knowledge of top officials.