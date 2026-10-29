Your Hallo-Weekend in NH: Time warps, monster mashes and festivities for all ages
Calling all ghouls, goblins, witches and warlocks! Halloween festivities are abundant in the Granite State — longstanding traditions and new treats alike.
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Statewide
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show is playing in Concord, Conway,Gilford, Hanover, Manchester, Keene, Rochester, and Plymouth. Screenings of this cult classic encourage costumes, props, and various levels of audience participation. (Ticket prices vary)
- Bonus: Check out Time Warp at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Loew Auditorium at the Hopkins Center in Hanover. This documentary follows the first queer theater company in a small town in Wyoming rehearsing and performing their debut: The Rocky Horror Picture Show. More details. (Tickets start at $9)
Lakes Region
- Halloween-Town at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Gilford Youth Center. Explore interactive spaces decked out with Halloween themed Disney decor and characters. Wear your costume and collect “treats and treasures around every turn.” More details. (Tickets are $8)
- Hocus Pocus Movie Night and Trivia at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Lakeport Opera House in Laconia. See Hocus Pocus on the big screen after a round of on-screen trivia. Be sure to wear your best Halloween getup, if you’d like to enter the costume contest. More details. (Tickets are $6, VIP tickets are available for $10)
- The Trail of Terror on Friday, Oct. 30, at Nestlenook Farm in Jackson. Begin this haunted trail on either a horse-drawn carriage or on the Ferryman’s boat, then walk the mile long wooded trail in the “haunted forest.” Be aware: gore, blood, and jump scares are part of this experience. More details. (Tickets are $39-$45)
Merrimack Valley
- Harvest of Haunts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Charmingfare Farm in Candia. Enjoy this unique evening experience designed for children under the age of 10. Expect to meet a friendly witch, gather treats, and ride in a horse-drawn wagon. More details. (Tickets are $29, family package available for $89)
- All Manner of Evil: An Introduction to the Real H.H. Holmes at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the New Hampshire Historical Society. Learn about New Hampshire native H. H. Holmes, “one of the 19th-century’s most ruthless killers.” More details. (Free admission for historical society members, $10 for non-members)
- Halloween Party from 7 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at The Main Venue at Arts Alley in Concord. Enjoy a night of Halloween fun with a live DJ, costume contest, photo opportunities, food, and drink. More details. (Tickets are $25)
- The Haunting of Henniker at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Henniker Brewing Company. Expect live, local musicians, Henniker’s and a costume contest. Plus, purchase snacks and sandwiches from Teenie Wienies Food Truck. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Halloween Between the Stacks from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Peterborough Town Library. Community members ages 16 and up are invited to this spooky night of Tarot readings, treats, stories and more. More details. (Free, registration is appreciated)
- The Golden Ghosts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Madame Sherri’s in Keene. Organizers invite you to “Imagine your favorite sitcom stars, cartoon characters, and television icons rising from the grave for one unforgettable night of drag, burlesque, and undead entertainment!” More details. (Free)
- Doctor Gasp’s Halloween Special from 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Harlow’s Pub in Peterborough. Hear the band’s “original songs of Halloween for the young, old and immortal!” More details. (Free)
North Country
- Spooktacular Halloween Movie Night from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Medallion Opera House in Gorham. The movie lineup includes It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Beetlejuice, and A Quiet Place. Organizers from the Gorham Middle High School National Honor Society say it best, “Whether you're looking for a family-friendly Halloween classic or something a little scarier, there's something for everyone!” More details. (Free, donations encouraged)
- Halloween Freak Show from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Pint House at Rek-Lis Brewing Company in Bethlehem. Head “under the big top for a night full of mystery, magic, and mayhem.” Dance to a live DJ set and walk in the catwalk for their costume contest. More details. ($10 cover)
- Gathering of the Jack O Lanterns begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Littleton. Townwide festivities include family fun in Remich Park, trick or treating, a screening of Hotel Transylvania, and “hundreds of illuminated jack-o’-lanterns along the Ammonoosuc River.” For the adults, conclude your night at The Loading Dock for their Halloween show. More details. (Free)
- Nightmare at the Aquarium from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Living Shores Aquarium in Glen. Meet nocturnal and “creepy crawly” creatures during this adults-only night. Costumes encouraged. More details. (Tickets are $30)
- Haunted Flashlight Corn Maze on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, at Collins Farm Corn Maze in Bath. With only a flashlight, make your way through the 13-acre corn maze “while ghouls, creatures, and eerie surprises lurk around every corner.” More details. (Tickets start at $25)
Seacoast
- Freaky Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Oct. 30, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. The Portsmouth Rave Project offers these instructions for this 21+ event: “Dress to impress. Dress to scare. We really don’t care. Just come ready to party with us!” More details. (Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of)
- Halloween Hang 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Rye. Wear your costume to compete in this Halloween-themed surf contest, and stick around for a beach clean-up. More details. (Free)
- Portsmouth Halloween Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31. This grassroots community tradition invites all to dress up and march from Peirce Island through downtown. Onlookers, be sure to check out the route map. Looking for more spooky fun? Don’t miss the official afterparty. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Moka Pot Halloween Party at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, in Manchester. Catch an acoustic set from local band fun city fan club and enter your costume to win a cash prize. More details. ($5 cover)
- The Cat and the Canary at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Derry Opera House. Step back in time with the 1927 silent horror comedy classic this Halloweekend. More details. (Free)
- Mesozoic Monster Mash at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mesozoic After Dark in Nashua. Organizers invite you to “come as your favorite monster (or whatever)” to this late night dance party. More details. (Free, 21+)
- Canobie Lake Park Screeemfest on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, in Salem. Creep through six haunted houses while monsters roam the park. Organizers ask that you leave your costumes and makeup at home and let them handle the scares. More details. (Ticket prices vary)
Upper Valley
- The Crypt-Creeper’s One-Night-Only Story-Circle Halloween Spooktacular at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover. Inspired by the TV show, Tales from the Crypt, enjoy an hour of comedy and live “spooky tunes.” Comedy not your thing? Sawtooth Kitchen has a full line up of Halloween events. More details. (Free)
- Halloween FunFest from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Colburn Park in Lebanon. Festivities include carriage rides, a trunk or treat and games for the whole family. More details. (Free)