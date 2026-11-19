Every other week, the Outside/In team at NHPR answers a listener question about science and the natural world. This week's question comes from Nina in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“What is the coldest temperature we have observed a species surviving? What species was it? What was the temperature?”

Producer Felix Poon put on his thickest winter jacket to find out.

Transcript

This has been lightly edited for clarity.

Bob Goldstein / Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 A tardigrade with the algae it has eaten visible in its digestive tract.

Felix Poon: There’s an animal species that has a reputation for surviving practically everything. They’ve been on this planet for hundreds of millions of years longer than humans. They’ve survived several mass extinction events. They’ve even survived experiments exposing them to the vacuum and radiation of outer space. These practically indestructible animals are called tardigrades.

Marc Mapalo: Tardigrades are microscopic animals. They normally are found in mosses, lichens and leaf litter.

Felix Poon: This is Marc Mapalo. Marc is a tardigrade researcher at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, and he prefers to call tardigrades by their nickname, “water bears,” to give you a better idea of what they look like.

Marc Mapalo: I think they look like bears walking. But imagine a bear with eight legs instead of four.

Felix Poon: When it comes to cold, they’ve survived temperatures as low as -459 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s very close to absolute zero, the coldest it can physically get. There’s a handful of things these eight-legged microscopic bears do to protect themselves. Some of them sound like they’re straight out of a superhero movie, like encystment, for example.

Marc Mapalo: They form multiple layers of exoskeleton. That helps them survive in extreme conditions.

Felix Poon: Another ability tardigrades have to protect themselves is called cryptobiosis.

Marc Mapalo: What happens in cryptobiosis is their metabolism almost stops.

Felix Poon: Cryptobiosis is basically an extreme version of hibernation. In hibernation, an animal’s metabolism drops significantly, down to around 5% in some marmots for example, but you can still detect brain activity, breathing, and heart rate. In cryptobiosis, you pretty much can’t detect any signs of life, and metabolism drops to almost nothing. And while hibernation typically lasts a few months, tardigrades can be in cryptobiosis for decades. As cool as this all sounds, tardigrades are not the only ones who possess these superpowers. There are also nematodes.

Marc Mapalo: Nematodes are also called roundworms. So they look like worms. They’re smaller than a rice grain.

Felix Poon: And another microscopic species called rotifers. Which also look like tiny worms. And when it comes to the duration of cryptobiosis, nematodes and rotifers have tardigrades beat. While tardigrades have been found to be in cryptobiosis for as long as 30 years, scientists have found rotifers and nematodes from the Ice Age, and they were in cryptobiosis for tens of thousands of years. So tardigrades are not uniquely special when it comes to surviving extreme cold. They’ve just found a special place in peoples’ hearts. We celebrate tardigrades on T-shirts, jewelry, and bumper stickers. Marc even has a tardigrade plushie.

Marc Mapalo: This is almost anatomically correct. So they have four pairs of legs. And you see how adorable looking they are.

Felix Poon: So cute. And practically indestructible.

If you’d like to submit a question to the Outside/In team, you can record it as a voice memo on your smartphone and send it to outsidein@nhpr.org. You can also leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER.

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