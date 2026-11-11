Your weekend in NH: Storybooks, speed dating and secondhand ski gear
You can also try your hand at ballroom dancing, participate in a poker run, make a bird feeder or catch a funk fest celebrating 50 years of live music.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Growing Microgreens - Nutritious Food in a Small Space at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Belknap Mill in Laconia. You’ll leave with four different types of microgreens and a plan to take care of them. More details. ($35, includes supplies)
- Feeding our Feathered Friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. Begin the morning with a refresher on “smart feeder practices,” then craft your own feeder using provided materials. More details. (Free, registration required)
- In-Store Poker Run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Laconia Harley-Davidson. Collect cards from around the store to make the best poker hand possible to win prizes. Keep the fun going with BBQ and live music. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Being Heumann begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Red River Theatre in Concord. Learn more about American disability rights activist Judy Heumann at this special screening, then stick around for a conversation with Emmy-winning filmmakers Samuel and Dan Habib about their work with Heumann. More details. ($15)
- 40th Annual Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Concord Hospital. Organizers promise over 100 tables of handmade goods, plus free parking and kids’ activities. More details. (Free)
- Ski & Snowboard Equipment Event from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Memorial Recreation Area in Franklin. Pick up some new-to-you secondhand winter gear for free, or donate your own gently used equipment before the event. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Ballroom Dancing Social from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at the Keene Family YMCA. No partner is required, just bring your dancing shoes! More details. ($10 for members, $20 for non-members. Bring a partner for no extra charge.)
- Ladybug Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Keene Public Library. Kids aged 3 to 10 (and their families) can enjoy a day of activities and reading centered around the 2026 Ladybug Picture Books. More details. (Free, registration is requested)
North Country
- Speed Dating – How Cheesy! from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Cheese Louise in North Conway. This adults-only event promises “an evening of brief romances, fast flings, and lighthearted fun.” More details. ($25 registration fee)
- Nightshift: Community Mountain Bike Race & Trail Run at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at School Street Skills Park in Littleton. Bikers and runners alike will delight in this after dark race on PRKR Mountain. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- NextGen Championship Wrestling: Now or Never 2 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Raymond High School. Bring the whole family for this evening of pro wrestling. More details. ($20 for general admission, children under 10 are free)
- FemLink-Art 20th Anniversary Global Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Art Center in Dover. See three video projects from international artists: FEMALE, AGGRESSION, and MAGIC. You can also catch MAGIC screening in Peterborough on Sunday. More details. (Free)
- The Press Room 50th Anniversary at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Portsmouth. Celebrate the milestone with a “once in a lifetime funk fest!” More details. ($10 cover fee)
Southern Tier
- Bioblitz at the Massabesic Center at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Massabesic Audubon Center in Auburn. Work alongside naturalists and other community members to find, identify and record species at the Audubon. More details. (Free)
- Pouring Over Pages: A Book and Wine Pairing Event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Averill House Vineyards in Brookline. The hosts plan to pair “four swoon-worthy novels with our delicious wines because every good love story deserves the perfect sip.” More details. ($50 for general admission, $70 for VIP)
Upper Valley
- Basic Electronics Class at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Claremont MakerSpace. Learn some practical essentials before building a working circuit at this introductory class. More details. ($10 for members, $30 for non-members)
- 'Tis the Season Makers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15, at Grantham Village School. Browse local and handmade goods, purchase lunch provided by the Grantham Cub Scouts, and enjoy a cookie walk on Sunday to benefit the Grantham Food Pantry. More details. (Free)
- Express Your Inner Icon at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Kilton Library in Lebanon. People of all skill levels and gender identities are invited to learn the fundamentals of drag makeup with professional drag artists “ in a supportive, body-positive environment.” More details. (Free)