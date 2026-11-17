This week on Live from the Word Barn: indie-folk harmony duo Tall Heights. With Tim Harrington on guitar and Paul Wright playing cello, the two weave their slow solemn sound with their intertwining vocals, creating a blend of lush harmonies and atmospheric instrumentation.

Tall Heights got their start busking on the streets of Boston. They slowly expanded their reach, with collaborations and appearances on Conan, Grey’s Anatomy, NPR and CBS This Morning.

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.