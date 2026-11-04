Your weekend in NH: Axe-throwing, upcycling and a Britney Spears musical
You can also sample live music, try out a new craft or celebrate Restaurant Week on the Seacoast.
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Lakes Region
Throw It for the Kids at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Axe & Ale Taphouse in Gilford. Enjoy an afternoon of pizza and axe-throwing at this fundraiser for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Fund. More details. ($20, includes lunch)
- Odysea After Hours: Latin Food, Bachata & Art at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Odysea Coffee Roasters in Bristol. Organizers invite you to “gather with friends, enjoy delicious food, and celebrate community.” More details. (Free entry)
Merrimack Valley
- Musicians’ Flea Market from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the First Congregational Church in Concord. Browse used instruments, musical accessories, and physical media. More details. ($2 per person, free for children under 13)
- Bark in the Park Fall Food Truck Festival & Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Rollins Park in Concord. Kick off your holiday shopping at this dog-friendly outdoor market. More details. ($5 admission)
Monadnock Region
- Celebration of Heritage Craft from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mill Hollow Works Heritage Craft School in Keene. See crafts-people at work or try your hand at one of the many heritage crafts. More details. (Free)
- Pants to Purses: An Upcycled Sewing Class at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at MAXT Makerspace in Peterborough. Turn a pant leg into a purse at this beginner-friendly workshop. All materials are provided. More details. ($25 for members, $40 for non-members)
North Country
- When Harry Met Sally (1989) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. This is the first of the Feel Good Fall series, which also includes The Princess Bride and The Blind Side. More details. ($10 for members, $13 for non-members)
- The Three B’s: Bach, Beethoven and Brahms at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Sugar Hill Meeting House. There is also a show on Sunday, at 2 p.m. in Whitefield. More details. (Pay what you wish)
- Templehill Preacher will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Coos Brewing Company in Colebrook. Check out their first EP here before heading to the brewery. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Restaurant Week: Portsmouth & The Seacoast from Thursday, Nov. 5, through Saturday, Nov. 14. Try prix fixe menus from more than 30 local spots “that highlight the creativity, character, and hospitality of the region.” Our tip: Make reservations early. More details. (Costs vary)
- "Flow State" Exhibition Opening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at Aplomb Art Gallery in Dover. Enjoy light bites, meet the artists, and “expect drama and untethered expression!” More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Paint Party: Gourd-geous Goose at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at Chunky’s Cinema in Manchester. More details. ($45, includes all supplies)
- Seasonal Sangrias from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tuscan Market in Salem. Organizers say you’ll “learn to build fresh, fruity sangrias made for fall, then sip on your creations.” More details. ($60, includes all supplies)
- A Salute To Veteran’s Celebration with The Freese Brothers Big Band at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Rex Theatre. Boogie-woogie to live classic American big band music. More details. ($34)
Upper Valley
- Once Upon A One More Time opens on Friday, Nov. 6, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Lebanon Opera House. Featuring 23 hit songs from Britney Spears, this modern musical mashes together classic fairytales and feminism. More details. (Tickets start at $17)
- 2nd Annual Artisan Soup Event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at Enfield Shaker Museum. Enjoy an evening of homemade soup and salad with neighbors, then bring home a handcrafted soup bowl donated by local artists. More details. ($40 for members, $45 for non-members)