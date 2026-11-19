The United States has officially lost its measles elimination status. The announcement made this week means the country has had one year of continuous transmission and marks a reversal after decades of progress.

This development comes as measles cases have risen across the country in recent years, including in neighboring Vermont, where just last week, health officials confirmed a small number of measles cases.

Many health experts, like Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease physician at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, aren’t surprised . They attribute the loss of status to record measles cases and decreasing vaccination rates over the last several years.

“We're doing okay here in New Hampshire,” Ohl said, “but we really need to focus, I think, from a public health perspective and from a health systems perspective on areas where there's some pockets of people who are unvaccinated. We have to really invest in our public health.”

Here’s what you should know:

There are no reported cases of measles in New Hampshire so far this year.

New Hampshire has an overall measles vaccination rate of 93%, but there are pockets where the vaccination rate is as low as 65%. A 95% threshold is needed for herd immunity.

Vaccine hesitancy and pandemic disruptions to vaccine access for kids has contributed to the decrease in vaccination rates.

If you’re not sure if you were vaccinated against measles, speak to your health care provider about getting the MMR vaccine.

Ohl spoke with NHPR’s Julia Barnett about what the loss of the measles elimination status means for New Hampshire.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Transcript

So New Hampshire has a measles vaccination rate of 93%. That's just short of the 95% threshold that's associated with herd immunity. What does that 93% number tell us?

So you might say New Hampshire's 93%, isn't that quite good enough? Well, it's not bad. But the problem is that some of that 93% is made up of pockets of people where the vaccination rate is much lower.

Studies done out of the Boston medical system a couple of years ago found that Merrimack County's only running at 65%. So that's a pocket of unvaccinated people. And so if [measles] is introduced into that area, then transmission occurs more readily. So we want to try to keep our 95% — or better — up so that we have this herd immunity. We just don't have that anymore.

Has New Hampshire seen any cases of measles in recent memory?

Not recently, no. It wouldn’t surprise me if we have some measles here. Our health care systems have actually been gearing up for this for a while here. We've been training physicians because a lot of docs have never seen measles, and so we're training them how to recognize it. Our public health and infection control systems have been working to try to shore up our protocols and policies. So if something should happen, we know who to pick up the phone and call, how to get the testing done.

And if a patient were to come to you and say, ‘I'm concerned about my health or the health of my family when it comes to measles,’ what would you tell them?

We'd say, ‘have you had two measles shots?’

If you were born before 1958, you're considered immune to measles because everyone got vaccinated the hard way: they got the disease. It’s that contagious. If you're born between 1963 and 1968, you need two shots since then. If it's after 1968, and you've only had one shot, then you need one shot. If it's after 1968 and you've had two shots, you're good to go.

By the way, not everyone knows they've had two shots. So if you're not sure, just go get another MMR [measles, mumps, rubella] shot. It's not going to hurt you. If you only had one, now you’re good to go. If you’ve had two, it just provides a little extra boost.

If a parent with a child younger than 12 months old, plans on traveling to an area with a measles outbreak or is considering international travel, Dr. Ohl said they should speak with their doctor about getting the child vaccinated.

And for folks who may be hesitant about vaccines, what resources would you point them to?

The best resource is the health care provider who knows that patient. A lot of times it's just [having] a trusted source and hearing information that's correct.

There are other resources. The CDC has got a good resource , your local health department, your school systems, state health department — these are all places that on their websites talk about real data, real information on measles and measles vaccine.

Well Dr. Ohl, I imagine that you have conversations like this with your patients — and you're coming at it with an interesting perspective: you, yourself, have had measles. What was that experience like and how does it inform the way that you talk about this?

Not to get into my personal health too much, so I'm a little bit older— how old I won't mention —but we didn't start vaccinating for measles until the early 60s, so I got measles as a child. And it was bad enough that I actually remember it. It was miserable. I was out of school for about ten days. It was not something I would want to go through again.

The other thing about measles is that the complications of measles are considerable. Fortunately, I didn't have those. But 1 in 20 people will get measles pneumonia. Roughly about the same rate, might get hospitalized with measles. The death rate is somewhere between 1 in 2000 and 1 in 5000, which doesn't seem high as a whole, but if you're that one person, it's 100%. It can be quite a serious disease.

We want to get our measles elimination status back. And it's not just because we want the status, that little medallion to hang around my neck, ‘measles eliminated.’ We want to do it for the health of our people. Not having the status is a reminder that measles is around and we have to start thinking about it and we have to protect our people. It's going to take a while to get that elimination status back, months, maybe years and it's really going to be a lot of hard work.