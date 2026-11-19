New Hampshire’s construction industry is racing to build up the state’s affordable housing supply as the state faces a housing shortage. Developers say one straightforward solution to the tight housing market is removing a federal requirement that they say creates construction delays and increases costs.

“[There’s] a new plague on affordable housing development called Build America, Buy America ,” John Egan of Avesta Housing told the Mount Washington Valley Coalition at an October meeting .

Egan said Avesta’s project is an apartment complex of 40 units , most of which will be rented below market rate. But he said they are behind schedule for completing it, and $2 million over budget, as they tried to source federally-mandated construction materials from U.S. producers.

Affordable housing projects in New Hampshire rely on federal funding to pay for construction costs, but when developers use federal funds, the government requires that nearly all of their materials come from American manufacturers. The Build America Buy America Act, a part of President Joe Biden’s 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allows builders to get exemptions from these requirements. However, the waivers can take more than a year to be processed, dragging out a project.

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire and U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Nebraska sent a letter to the Department of Housing and Urban Development Wednesday urging them to expedite waivers and create exemption applications for products that are in short supply from American manufacturers.

“The need for a more efficient process is especially urgent because delays in receiving BABA waivers have significant financial consequences for affordable housing developments,” the representatives wrote.

Developers argue that while the goal of supporting American manufacturers is noble, the supply chains in the country haven’t been built up yet to fully support construction here. Home framing, plumbing and electrical parts are often cheaper and immediately available when coming from other countries.

“Until the United States develops manufacturing plants for every single item needed to build homes,” Matt Mayberry, CEO of the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, said in a release, “Release the bureaucratic shackles and let us do our jobs.”

Goodlander and the rest of the New Hampshire congressional delegation pushed for Veterans Affairs to expedite a waiver in September for the New Hampshire Veterans Home’s 20-room expansion project in Tilton. Goodlander’s office said the Tilton facility couldn’t find U.S. products needed for the renovation, including heavy-duty grab bars and heating and sprinkler system parts. Some of the items were assembled in the U.S., but the facility wasn’t allowed to use them because too many of the parts in the products were imported. The Veterans Home is still waiting to see if their waiver will be approved.

New Hampton developer Kevin Lacasse said it would make sense for the government to act more like the private sector – sourcing quality projects from the lowest bidder. An infrastructure project he worked on a few years ago at a manufacturing park went up in cost and timeline when it became apparent that the valves in the water pipe system weren’t readily available from U.S. makers.

“I think it makes more sense from the taxpayers perspective to source their materials from the cheapest qualified place possible,” Lacasse said.