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NHPR Events

Meeting in the middle: The Folk Show's annual potluck event heads to NH/VT border

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published November 11, 2026 at 11:41 AM EST
Sharing music and breaking bread at the 2025 Folk Show potluck.
Michelle Gaudet
/
NHPR
Sharing music and breaking bread at the 2025 Folk Show potluck.

To bring our New Hampshire and Vermont folk music communities together this year, NHPR's Kate McNally is hosting our annual potluck and live music gathering right on the NH/VT line in Norwich, Vermont.

Save yourself a seat!

Whether you're making the trip from across the Connecticut River or just down the road, come share a dish, play a song, or simply enjoy a cozy afternoon with fellow public radio folk fans.

Hostess with the most-est, Kate McNally.
Emily Quirk
Hostess with the most-est, Kate McNally.

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
  • Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    (Doors open at 2 PM; please arrive by 2:45 p.m.)
  • Location: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich, Vermont
  • Register here

What to Bring

  • A dish to share: Bring your favorite savory dish, appetizer, or dessert! To help us coordinate the cross-border feast, please send a quick email to folkshow@nhpr.org letting us know what you plan to bring.
  • Acoustic instruments & songs: Starting at 3 p.m., Kate will host a rotating open mic. Pack your acoustic instrument and a couple of songs, or just grab a plate and enjoy the music.

Come hungry, bring your good vibes, and let’s celebrate our shared love for great folk music together.
Tags
Inside NHPR NHPR Music NewsThe Folk Show
NHPR Staff
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