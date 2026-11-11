Meeting in the middle: The Folk Show's annual potluck event heads to NH/VT border

To bring our New Hampshire and Vermont folk music communities together this year, NHPR's Kate McNally is hosting our annual potluck and live music gathering right on the NH/VT line in Norwich, Vermont.

Save yourself a seat!

Whether you're making the trip from across the Connecticut River or just down the road, come share a dish, play a song, or simply enjoy a cozy afternoon with fellow public radio folk fans.

Emily Quirk Hostess with the most-est, Kate McNally.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

(Doors open at 2 PM; please arrive by 2:45 p.m.)

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Doors open at 2 PM; please arrive by 2:45 p.m.) Location: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich, Vermont

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich, Vermont Register here

What to Bring

A dish to share: Bring your favorite savory dish, appetizer, or dessert! To help us coordinate the cross-border feast, please send a quick email to folkshow@nhpr.org letting us know what you plan to bring.

Bring your favorite savory dish, appetizer, or dessert! To help us coordinate the cross-border feast, please send a quick email to letting us know what you plan to bring. Acoustic instruments & songs: Starting at 3 p.m., Kate will host a rotating open mic. Pack your acoustic instrument and a couple of songs, or just grab a plate and enjoy the music.

Come hungry, bring your good vibes, and let’s celebrate our shared love for great folk music together.

