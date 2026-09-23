Lean into an analog autumn: Refresh your reading list, playlists and more

As the seasons change, are you looking to turn your ‘90s summer into an analog autumn?

We’ve got you covered with a media menu full of different ways to unplug.

Find your next great read

Clayton J. Mitchell Homebound by Portia Elan

Homebound by Portia Elan

A sci-fi story that takes us from from 1983 to 2586 through a computer game.

Kirkus calls it “an ingenious narrative that explores the meaning of love and interconnectedness across time.”

Learn more about Elan’s debut from her recent conversation with the Check This Out team.

The Midnight Train by Matt Haig

Overwhelmed by your online feed? Haig’s newest book (a companion to his 2020 hit, “The Midnight Library”) gently reminds us of life lessons we already know, but too often forget: to slow down, be present, forgive and let go.

If you want to dive deeper, Haig sat down with NHPR in June to chat about his newest release and writing process.

Sara Plourde / NHPR Jackie Harris and Matt Haig on The Music Hall Stage in Portsmouth, June 1, 2026.

Turn up the volume

Farayi, The Folk Show

Grammy nominee Farayi began her journey with the fiddle at just 4 years old in rural Idaho. Earlier this month, she spoke to NHPR’s Kate McNally about her music, which she describes as her unwavering wish for humanity — both present and future.

Tre. Charles, Live From Studio D

Tre. Charles

Musical artist Tre. Charles dropped by Studio D to share vulnerable stories exploring human connection in a world of social media isolation and divisive individualism.

Saturday Request Live: NHPR's 45th Anniversary

Looking for something more retro? Our latest Saturday Request Live playlist is full of your favorite songs about anniversaries and celebrations, in honor of our 45th anniversary. (There are also a few tracks from our “birth year,” 1981!)

If you want to help curate this month’s Saturday Request Live playlist, send your request to music@nhpr.org – or call 603-513-7729 during the show between 6 and 8 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 26.

Touch some grass

Explore outdoors

Michelle Aldredge / The Harris Center

We’ve teamed up with the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock to bring you Wild At Home, a nature series for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers.

"The natural world is full of wild, untamed stories just waiting to be noticed,” said Susie Spikol, Community Programs Director for the Harris Center. “We just need to take a moment to stop, listen, and pay attention."

Tune in every other Sunday at 9:35 a.m. wherever you get your radio — or catch up on all of the episodes here.

Get in the garden

Want to reconnect with nature? Homegrown NH has got a list of basics every beginner veggie gardener needs to know and tips for curating a garden full of native plants.

Stargaze

More of a ponder-the-universe type?

In this two-part series, Cosmically Curious spoke with University of New Hampshire astronomer John Gianforte to learn more about NASA’s Voyager spacecrafts, which have been exploring deep space for nearly five decades.

Part 1 and Part 2 are now available for a listen.

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