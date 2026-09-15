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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live From the Word Barn: Club d'Elf

By Rick Ganley
Published September 15, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
The core three members of Club d'Elf,
Club d'Elf
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https://clubdelf.com/band/
The core members of Club d'Elf: Mike Rivard, Dean johnston, and Mister Rourke

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn: No two shows are alike with Club d'Elf, a Boston-based collective of artists and musicians who make up a sort of “musical organism." Mike Rivard, Dean Johnston and Mister Rourke are the core of the band, joined by a litany of musical guest stars. Their songs defy classification, blending Moroccan Gnawa trance, dub, jazz, hip hop, electronica, avant-garde, and prog-rock.

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Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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