Live From the Word Barn: Club d'Elf

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn: No two shows are alike with Club d'Elf , a Boston-based collective of artists and musicians who make up a sort of “musical organism." Mike Rivard, Dean Johnston and Mister Rourke are the core of the band, joined by a litany of musical guest stars. Their songs defy classification, blending Moroccan Gnawa trance, dub, jazz, hip hop, electronica, avant-garde, and prog-rock.