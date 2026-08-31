Fall Membership Drive

NHPR is celebrating 45 years of service to New Hampshire and looking ahead to what's next. From trustworthy local news, newsletters, and podcasts to NPR programming, our journalists work to enrich lives and build stronger communities across the region.

While our mission hasn't changed, our funding has. After federal budget cuts, 100% of NHPR's support now comes directly from our community. Help us hit our $185,000 goal to power the next chapter of local news by making a gift today!

Donate by Friday, September 25 at 7pm at any amount you can afford and you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to Tokyo, Japan! Active sustaining members are automatically entered, and new and increasing sustaining members get double entries.

1 of 7 — Japan Image 3.JPEG Sensoji Temple - a Buddhist temple in Tokyo. Kelly Mahony, NHPR 2 of 7 — Japan Image 4.png One course from a food tour in Shinjuku (Tokyo Suburb/neighborhood). Shinjuku is known for its izakayas which are very small pubs that serve food. Kelly Mahony, NHPR 3 of 7 — Japan Image 5.JPEG Buildings in Shinjuku - Godzilla, a 3-D billboard that is very lifelike. Kelly Mahony, NHPR 4 of 7 — Japan Image 6.JPEG Buildings in Shinjuku - Godzilla and the Shinjuku Cat, a 3-D billboard that is very lifelike Kelly Mahony, NHPR 5 of 7 — Japan Image 7.JPEG Shinkansen (bullet train). Kelly Mahony, NHPR 6 of 7 — Japan Image 8.JPEG Mount Fuji. Kelly Mahony, NHPR 7 of 7 — Japan Image 9.JPEG Garden from a Samurai House. Kelly Mahony, NHPR

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