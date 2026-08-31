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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Fall Membership Drive

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published August 31, 2026 at 12:59 PM EDT

NHPR is celebrating 45 years of service to New Hampshire and looking ahead to what's next. From trustworthy local news, newsletters, and podcasts to NPR programming, our journalists work to enrich lives and build stronger communities across the region.

While our mission hasn't changed, our funding has. After federal budget cuts, 100% of NHPR's support now comes directly from our community. Help us hit our $185,000 goal to power the next chapter of local news by making a gift today!

Donate by Friday, September 25 at 7pm at any amount you can afford and you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to Tokyo, Japan! Active sustaining members are automatically entered, and new and increasing sustaining members get double entries.

Sensoji Temple - a Buddhist temple in Tokyo.
1 of 7  — Japan Image 3.JPEG
Sensoji Temple - a Buddhist temple in Tokyo.
Kelly Mahony, NHPR
One course from a food tour in Shinjuku (Tokyo Suburb/neighborhood). Shinjuku is known for its izakayas which are very small pubs that serve food.
2 of 7  — Japan Image 4.png
One course from a food tour in Shinjuku (Tokyo Suburb/neighborhood). Shinjuku is known for its izakayas which are very small pubs that serve food.
Kelly Mahony, NHPR
Buildings in Shinjuku - Godzilla, a 3-D billboard that is very lifelike.
3 of 7  — Japan Image 5.JPEG
Buildings in Shinjuku - Godzilla, a 3-D billboard that is very lifelike.
Kelly Mahony, NHPR
Buildings in Shinjuku - Shinjuku Cat, a 3-D billboard that is very lifelike.
4 of 7  — Japan Image 6.JPEG
Buildings in Shinjuku - Godzilla and the Shinjuku Cat, a 3-D billboard that is very lifelike
Kelly Mahony, NHPR
Shinkansen (bullet train).
5 of 7  — Japan Image 7.JPEG
Shinkansen (bullet train).
Kelly Mahony, NHPR
Mount Fuji.
6 of 7  — Japan Image 8.JPEG
Mount Fuji.
Kelly Mahony, NHPR
Garden from a Samurai House.
7 of 7  — Japan Image 9.JPEG
Garden from a Samurai House.
Kelly Mahony, NHPR

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