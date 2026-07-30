© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
***Less than 4 hours remain to win an incredible Southwest trip for two to Hopi, Navajo and Chaco Canyon. Purchase your raffle tickets now!***
Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Matt Haig's 'Midnight Train' reminds us to slow down, forgive, and let go

By Jackie Harris,
Sara PlourdeOlivia Comolli
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:31 PM EDT
Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
Jackie Harris and Matt Haig on The Music Hall Stage in Portsmouth, June 1, 2026.
The Midnight Train by Matt Haig
Penguin Random House
/
Penguin Random House
The Midnight Train by Matt Haig

In June of 2026, NHPR’s Jackie Harris spoke at length with award winning novelist Matt Haig about The Midnight Train, the sister novel to his The Midnight Library.

The Midnight Train gently reminds us of life lessons we already know, but too often forget: to slow down, to be present, to forgive, to let go.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth on June 1, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth. This program is part of NHPR Books series which airs Saturdays at 3 p.m. along with recorded conversations from Authors on Main and Check This Out.

* indicates required

Tags
Writers on a New England Stage NHPR BooksBooks
Jackie Harris
I cover New Hampshire’s economy from a Granite Stater’s perspective. I report on housing, inflation, state revenues, businesses and more. My goal is to report on the ways the cost of living is shaping the economy on both the macro and micro level: from state revenues to Main Street, from small business decisions to household budgets. I hope to reflect the daily financial situations Granite Staters find themselves in and what policy makers are doing about it.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.