Matt Haig's 'Midnight Train' reminds us to slow down, forgive, and let go

Penguin Random House / Penguin Random House The Midnight Train by Matt Haig

In June of 2026, NHPR’s Jackie Harris spoke at length with award winning novelist Matt Haig about The Midnight Train, the sister novel to his The Midnight Library.

The Midnight Train gently reminds us of life lessons we already know, but too often forget: to slow down, to be present, to forgive, to let go.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth on June 1, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth. This program is part of NHPR Books series which airs Saturdays at 3 p.m. along with recorded conversations from Authors on Main and Check This Out.