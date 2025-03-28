Live from the Word Barn: The Wolff Sisters Return

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Wolff Sisters return to the Word Barn stage for this sold-out show. Having built a touring reputation with roots-based Americana, folk-rock and electrifying shows, Rebecca, Rachael, and Kat Wolff play some new music and re-worked favorites.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones. No cover charge.