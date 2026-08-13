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Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Barbara McQuade

By Rick Ganley,
Sara PlourdeOlivia Comolli
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
Barbara McQuade sits down with NHPR's Rick Ganley to talk about her book The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government
Emily McNair
/
The Music Hall, Portsmouth
Barbara McQuade sits down with NHPR's Rick Ganley to talk about her book "The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government."
Barbara McQuade's book The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government
Penguin Random House
/
Penguin Random House
Barbara McQuade's book The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth. Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.

In June of 2026, NHPR’s Rick Ganley welcomed former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade to the Granite State to speak about her book "The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government."

The book confronts a sobering question: What happens when those in power govern like a criminal syndicate? And how can the rule of law prevail when rampant corruption, disinformation, and retribution corrode institutions from within?

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

This event was recorded live during the Seacoast LitFest at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

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Writers on a New England Stage Writers on a New England StageNHPR BooksBooks
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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