Writers on a New England Stage: Barbara McQuade

Penguin Random House / Penguin Random House Barbara McQuade's book The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth. Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.

In June of 2026, NHPR’s Rick Ganley welcomed former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade to the Granite State to speak about her book "The Fix: Saving America from the Corruption of a Mob-Style Government."

The book confronts a sobering question: What happens when those in power govern like a criminal syndicate? And how can the rule of law prevail when rampant corruption, disinformation, and retribution corrode institutions from within?

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

This event was recorded live during the Seacoast LitFest at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sunday, June 14, 2026.