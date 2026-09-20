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Environment
Wild at Home

Wild at Home: Raptors and their survival superpowers

By Susie Spikol,
Karen Rent
Published September 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Red-tailed Hawk
Bird Brian
/
flickr/CC by-NC 2.0
Red-tailed Hawk

Fall hawk migration is an amazing natural spectacle, and it peaks in New Hampshire from mid-September through mid-October. The Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory in Peterborough regularly records more than 11,000 fall-migrating raptors each year.

Want to find out about the fascinating world of birds of prey like eagles, hawks, and peregrine falcons? Check out these links, and don’t forget to keep your eyes on the sky!

Naturalists Karen Rent and Susie Spikol from theHarris Center uncover the everyday outdoor magic waiting right in your backyard and over your head.

Wild at Home is a 12-episode series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers from NHPR and the Harris Center for Conservation Education.

Raptor Natural History and Online Reading

Hawk Mountain Raptorpedia: Background Information on various northeastern raptors.

Children’s Books

Hawk Highway in the Sky: Watching Raptor Migration by Caroline Arnold and Robert Kruidenier. With vivid, close-up photographs and clear text, this nonfiction book highlights the work of raptor scientists and volunteers with HawkWatch International. Appropriate for readers in 4th grade and up.

The Peregrine’s Journey: A Story of Migration by Madeleine Dunphy and Kristin Kest. A beautifully written and illustrated account of the remarkable trip peregrines make each year, based on a real peregrine falcon who was tracked via satellite telemetry by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Frightful’s Mountain by Jean Craighead George. Part of the classic My Side of the Mountain trilogy, this novel tells the story of what happens to the peregrine falcon, Frightful, when Sam Gribley has to let her go free. A poignant tale of survival, adaptation and interspecies bonds, told from Frightful’s point of view.

See more books (some for adults too) at Harris Center Reads: Hawks

Activities

Create paper airplanes with hawk-shaped wings from National Audubon.

Visit Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory during fall migration or find a Hawk Watch site near you.

Videos Birds of Prey: Built to Hunt | Science Trek

Harris Center Hawks and Hawkwatching Youtube playlist

NHPBS: Journey of the Broad-winged Hawk

You can hear Wild at Home on NHPR during Weekend Edition Sunday at 9:35 a.m. every other week for 12 weeks.

Stream episodes anytime at NHPR.org, listen on the NHPR app, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts on Apple and Spotify.

Wild at Home is a series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers by NHPR and theHarris Center for Conservation Education.

Tags
Wild at Home raptorhawk migrationnatural science
Susie Spikol
(Left) Susie spent her youth searching out bits of wildness in Brooklyn, New York, and exploring the rolling green hills of southern Vermont. After taking a college statistics class, she happily set aside her childhood dream of becoming a wolf scientist, deciding that teaching kids in the outdoors was just as thrilling as working with a wild pack. A long-time leader at the Harris Center, Susie brings a deep sense of wonder and a hands-on approach to helping communities connect with local wildlife.
See stories by Susie Spikol
Karen Rent

(right) Karen grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where her family’s outdoor adventures mostly involved camping in a pop-up camper along the East Coast. It wasn’t until college that she slept in a tent, went on her first real hike, and saw a shooting star. Hooked on nature, she changed her major to environmental education and never looked back. Today, when she isn’t leading school programs for the Harris Center, she spends her time raising her own outdoor-loving children.

See stories by Karen Rent
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