Check This Out: Portia Elan & 'Homebound' plus the boom in audiobooks on the Book Biz

Check This Out features author and host Rachel Barenbaum in conversation with up-and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

"Homebound" is a debut sci-fi novel that takes us from from 1983 to 2586 through a computer game.

It explores the meaning of love and interconnectedness across time through the impact of technology, climate change, found family, and the power of storytelling.

"Homebound" was selected as the May 2026 Good Morning America Book Club pick.

The Book Biz segment is where we look at the forces shaping what gets written, published and read.

We talk to Rachel Kanter, founder and owner of Lovestruck Books in Cambridge, MA., about the rise of audio books and how they are driving books sales and creating even bigger fandoms.

Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation and Zibby's Bookshop to champion new voices in literature.