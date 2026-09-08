Live from the Word Barn: Tray Wellington Band

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re thrilled to welcome the Tray Wellington Band, celebrating the intersection between Black American history and the long-standing tradition of folk and Americana music. Combining jazz, bluegrass, folk, Americana, and some contemporary rap, Tray Wellington defies genre.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.