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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Tray Wellington Band

By Rick Ganley,
Olivia Comolli
Published September 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Tray Wellington Band
Rob Laughter
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Tray Wellington Band
Tray Wellington Band

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re thrilled to welcome the Tray Wellington Band, celebrating the intersection between Black American history and the long-standing tradition of folk and Americana music. Combining jazz, bluegrass, folk, Americana, and some contemporary rap, Tray Wellington defies genre.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

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Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. At her college station, Olivia helped create new programs and deepened the diversity of music. After graduating in 2025, she did a bunch of odd jobs around the Boston area, including a podcast for bioengineering and working for the Red Sox organization. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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