Ariel Lawhon brings swashbuckling heroism with her newest novel, 'The Pirate Queen'

In September 2026, NHPR’s host of All Things Considered, Julia Barnett, spoke at length with novelist Ariel Lawhon about her latest novel, "The Pirate Queen."

The novel chronicles the life of Grace O’Malley through three stages: maiden, mother, and matriarch. It’s an action-packed story about fighting for your identity, family, and your home – even when everything is stacked against you.

This conversation was recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sept. 9, 2026.