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Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Ariel Lawhon brings swashbuckling heroism with her newest novel, 'The Pirate Queen'

By Julia Barnett,
Olivia Comolli
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:18 AM EDT
Ariel Lawhon sits down with Julia Barnett at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Emily McNair
/
The Music Hall
Ariel Lawhon sits down with Julia Barnett at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

In September 2026, NHPR’s host of All Things Considered, Julia Barnett, spoke at length with novelist Ariel Lawhon about her latest novel, "The Pirate Queen."

The novel chronicles the life of Grace O’Malley through three stages: maiden, mother, and matriarch. It’s an action-packed story about fighting for your identity, family, and your home – even when everything is stacked against you.

This conversation was recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sept. 9, 2026.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

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Writers on a New England Stage Writers on a New England StageReadingNHPR Books
Julia Barnett
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
See stories by Julia Barnett
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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