Live from the Word Barn: Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection

By Rick Ganley
Published April 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection is a five-piece band incorporating a unique and diverse blend of original and traditional music- including bluegrass, folk and country influences. As a band of renowned and respected musicians in their own right, together they form a powerhouse of vocal and instrumental expertise that have delighted audiences all over New England.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones. No cover charge.

