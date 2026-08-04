Writers on a New England Stage: Maggie O'Farrell

Knopf Canada Maggie O'Farrell's novel Land

In June 2026, NHPR’s Julia Barnett spoke at length with Irish novelist Maggie O'Farrell, about her latest work, Land.

Airing each Saturday at 3 p.m., NHPR Books is a dedicated space to showcase locally produced literary interviews, bringing listeners compelling conversations with acclaimed and emerging writers alike.

Land is a sweeping epic taking place in the aftermath of Ireland's Great Hunger. The novel explores the idea of home, how a sense of place and generational trauma shapes our identity.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 26, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.

Writers on a New England Stage is now available as a podcast! Subscribe to NHPR Books wherever you get your podcasts or at the following links: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

