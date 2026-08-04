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Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Maggie O'Farrell

By Julia Barnett,
Sara PlourdeOlivia Comolli
Published August 4, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT
Maggie O'Farrell in conversation with NHPR's Julia Barnett discussing her novel Land
Emily McNair
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The Music Hall in Portsmouth
Maggie O'Farrell in conversation with NHPR's Julia Barnett about her novel Land
Maggie O'Farrell's novel Land
Knopf Canada
Maggie O'Farrell's novel Land

In June 2026, NHPR’s Julia Barnett spoke at length with Irish novelist Maggie O'Farrell, about her latest work, Land.

Airing each Saturday at 3 p.m., NHPR Books is a dedicated space to showcase locally produced literary interviews, bringing listeners compelling conversations with acclaimed and emerging writers alike.

Land  is a sweeping epic taking place in the aftermath of Ireland's Great Hunger. The novel explores the idea of home, how a sense of place and generational trauma shapes our identity.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 26, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.

Writers on a New England Stage is now available as a podcast! Subscribe to NHPR Books wherever you get your podcasts or at the following links: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

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Julia Barnett
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
See stories by Julia Barnett
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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