Wild at Home: What’s the buzz on insects?

Grab your magnifying glasses! On our first episode of Wild at Home, we're paying attention to insects.

Michelle Aldredge / The Harris Center

Wild at Home is a 12-episode series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers from NHPR and the Harris Center for Conservation Education.

Naturalists Karen Rent and Susie Spikol from the Harris Center for Conservation Education uncover the everyday outdoor magic waiting right in your backyard.

Learn more from these links and activities:

Insect Natural History and Online Reading

Learn how to identify New Hampshire butterflies.

Get to know some native northeastern bees.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR A bee collecting nectar on a flower in Portsmouth, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Books

Harris Center Reads: Insects

Hank’s Big Day: The Story of a Bug by Evan Kuhlman.

Activities

Did you know you can catch insects with an insect pooter? You can make one yourself! Learn how here.

There are many insect-related activities on the Harris Center’s Go Wild activity page , including What’s the Buzz. How many insect sounds can you hear?

Videos

PBS Science Trek: Insects Scientists from the Orma J. Smith Museum of Natural History at the College of Idaho answer students’ questions about insects.

The Secret Life of Bees : This Harris Center online presentation provides an introduction to wild bees by PhD student and cofounder of the Tufts Pollinator Initiative, Nick Dorian.

Sing-along to some pollinator songs with Harris Center teacher-naturalist, John Benjamin .

Tune in to NHPR during Weekend Edition Sunday at 9:35 a.m. every other week for 12 weeks, starting September 6.

Stream episodes anytime at NHPR.org, listen on the NHPR app, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts on Apple | Spotify | Amazon .

Wild at Home is a series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers by NHPR and the Harris Center for Conservation Education.