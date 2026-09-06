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Environment
Wild at Home

Wild at Home: What’s the buzz on insects?

By Susie Spikol,
Karen Rent
Published September 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Children use a magnifying glass in the woods.
UACESCOMM
/
flickr/CC by 4.0
Get up close with the insects in your neighborhood.

Grab your magnifying glasses! On our first episode of Wild at Home, we're paying attention to insects.

Michelle Aldredge / The Harris Center

Wild at Home is a 12-episode series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers from NHPR and the Harris Center for Conservation Education.

Naturalists Karen Rent and Susie Spikol from the Harris Center for Conservation Education uncover the everyday outdoor magic waiting right in your backyard.

Learn more from these links and activities:

Insect Natural History and Online Reading

Learn how to identify New Hampshire butterflies. 

Get to know some native northeastern bees. 

A bee collecting nectar on a flower in Portsmouth, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A bee collecting nectar on a flower in Portsmouth, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

Books

Harris Center Reads:  Insects

Hank’s Big Day:  The Story of a Bug by Evan Kuhlman.

Activities

Did you know you can catch insects with an insect pooter? You can make one yourself! Learn how here. 

There are many insect-related activities on the Harris Center’s Go Wild activity page, including What’s the Buzz. How many insect sounds can you hear?

Videos

PBS Science Trek:  Insects Scientists from the Orma J. Smith Museum of Natural History at the College of Idaho answer students’ questions about insects.

The Secret Life of Bees: This Harris Center online presentation provides an introduction to wild bees by PhD student and cofounder of the Tufts Pollinator Initiative, Nick Dorian.

Sing-along to some pollinator songs with Harris Center teacher-naturalist, John Benjamin.

Fireflies at night in a field with lupine.
ikewinski
/
flickr/CC by 2.0

Tune in to NHPR during Weekend Edition Sunday at 9:35 a.m. every other week for 12 weeks, starting September 6.

Stream episodes anytime at NHPR.org, listen on the NHPR app, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts on  Apple | Spotify | Amazon

Wild at Home is a series created for curious kids and young-at-heart adventurers by NHPR and the Harris Center for Conservation Education.

Tags
Wild at Home InsectspollinatorsMosquitoes
Susie Spikol
(Left) Susie spent her youth searching out bits of wildness in Brooklyn, New York, and exploring the rolling green hills of southern Vermont. After taking a college statistics class, she happily set aside her childhood dream of becoming a wolf scientist, deciding that teaching kids in the outdoors was just as thrilling as working with a wild pack. A long-time leader at the Harris Center, Susie brings a deep sense of wonder and a hands-on approach to helping communities connect with local wildlife.
See stories by Susie Spikol
Karen Rent

(right) Karen grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where her family’s outdoor adventures mostly involved camping in a pop-up camper along the East Coast. It wasn’t until college that she slept in a tent, went on her first real hike, and saw a shooting star. Hooked on nature, she changed her major to environmental education and never looked back. Today, when she isn’t leading school programs for the Harris Center, she spends her time raising her own outdoor-loving children.

See stories by Karen Rent

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