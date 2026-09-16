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Arts & Culture
Folk Show

Grammy nominee Farayi visits NHPR's The Folk Show

By Kate McNally
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
Farayi visited The Folk Show studio with a preview of her recent releases.
Kate McNally
/
NHPR
Farayi visited The Folk Show studio with a preview of her recent releases.

Farayi began her journey with the fiddle at just four years old in rural Idaho. A protégé of the Berklee College of Music’s American Roots Music Program, she now serves as a staff member for the prestigious institution.

Her single on Down the Road Records, “Prayer for the People,” features a collaboration with bluegrass supergroup The Steeldrivers. Farayi describes the track as her unwavering wish for humanity — both present and future.

This interview and in-studio performance originally aired on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2026.

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Folk Show NHPR Music NewsThe Folk Show
Kate McNally
Kate has been hosting The Folk Show since 1995. In addition to her studio work, Kate emcees festivals and concerts throughout the Northeast.
See stories by Kate McNally
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