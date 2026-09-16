Grammy nominee Farayi visits NHPR's The Folk Show

Farayi began her journey with the fiddle at just four years old in rural Idaho. A protégé of the Berklee College of Music’s American Roots Music Program, she now serves as a staff member for the prestigious institution.

Her single on Down the Road Records, “Prayer for the People,” features a collaboration with bluegrass supergroup The Steeldrivers. Farayi describes the track as her unwavering wish for humanity — both present and future.

This interview and in-studio performance originally aired on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2026.