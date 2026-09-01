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Live From Studio D

Tre. Charles brings his soulful sound to New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Comolli
Published September 1, 2026 at 1:55 PM EDT
Tre. Charles
Tre. Charles
Tre. Charles

Tre. Charles walked into Studio D at NHPR on a Monday morning and brought with him all of the poise and humility of an artist who has been touring for years.

Having picked up the guitar in 2019, Tre. crafts vulnerable stories exploring mental health and human connection, pushing back against social media isolation and divisive individualism. His soulful lyrics and dynamic instrumentation invite audiences into a deeply shared emotional experience.

Tre. Charles is stopping back in New Hampshire at Nova Arts in Keene on Aug. 21, 2026. Find out more here.

Tre. Charles.mov
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Arts & Culture NHPR MusicPop MusicLive From Studio DPerforming Arts
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. At her college station, Olivia helped create new programs and deepened the diversity of music. After graduating in 2025, she did a bunch of odd jobs around the Boston area, including a podcast for bioengineering and working for the Red Sox organization. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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