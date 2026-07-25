Writers on a New England Stage: Elizabeth Strout

Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to discuss their latest works, lives, and creative processes.

Penguin Random House / Publishers Weekly Elizabeth Strout's novel The Things We Never Say

In this special broadcast, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout joins NHPR's Senior Audience Editor Casey McDermott to discuss her new novel, The Things We Never Say.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation as a podcast wherever you get your audio. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth on May 13, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

