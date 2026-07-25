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Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Elizabeth Strout

By Casey McDermott,
Sara PlourdeOlivia Comolli
Published July 25, 2026 at 5:01 AM EDT
Emily
The Music Hall
Emily McNair

Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to discuss their latest works, lives, and creative processes.

Elizabeth Strout's novel The Things We Never Say
Penguin Random House
/
Publishers Weekly
Elizabeth Strout's novel The Things We Never Say

In this special broadcast, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout joins NHPR's Senior Audience Editor Casey McDermott to discuss her new novel, The Things We Never Say.

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation as a podcast wherever you get your audio. Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth on May 13, 2026.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

Tags
Writers on a New England Stage NHPR BooksBooksWriters on a New England StageWriters
Casey McDermott
Contact Casey at cmcdermott@nhpr.org.
See stories by Casey McDermott
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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