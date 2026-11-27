Saturday Request Live airs the final Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Hosted by NHPR's Joe Boehnlein, this live music call-in show features a curated mix of songs across genres, decades, and moods — crafted in real-time with your requests.

The holidays are just around the corner, and that means millions of people will be traveling to see family and friends.

This month on Saturday Request Live, we're taking a musical trip with songs all about traveling! And, of course, we're playing your requests, too. Send them in early to music@nhpr.org, or give us a call during the show.

Saturday Request Live — this Saturday evening from 6 to 8, on NHPR and online at nhpr.org!

How to Listen: Tune in Saturday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: On the Road Again on-air at NHPR or streaming online at nhpr.org.