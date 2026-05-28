Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6-8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs spanning genres, decades and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time with listener input.

Tune in Saturday, May 30, from 6-8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: May Flowers on NHPR and online at nhpr.org.

This month’s show tackles the other half of the phrase “April showers bring May flowers,” featuring songs and bands with spring or gardening themes in their names — flowers, dirt, butterflies, beds, bees and more.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729!

Saturday Request Live: May Flowers airs Saturday evening, May 30, from 6-8 p.m. on NHPR and online at nhpr.org!

