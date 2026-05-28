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Arts & Culture
Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: May Flowers

By Joe Boehnlein
Published May 28, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
Saturday Request Live Logo
Sara Plourde
Saturday Request Live Logo

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6-8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs spanning genres, decades and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time with listener input.

Tune in Saturday, May 30, from 6-8 p.m. for Saturday Request LiveMay Flowers on NHPR and online at nhpr.org.

This month’s show tackles the other half of the phrase “April showers bring May flowers,” featuring songs and bands with spring or gardening themes in their names — flowers, dirt, butterflies, beds, bees and more.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729!

Saturday Request Live: May Flowers airs Saturday evening, May 30, from 6-8 p.m. on NHPR and online at nhpr.org!

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Saturday Request Live NHPR Music NewsProgram Alerts
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
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