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Arts & Culture
Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: Do You Remember?

By Joe Boehnlein
Published September 23, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT

Saturday Request Live airs the final Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Hosted by NHPR's Joe Boehnlein, this live music call-in show features a curated mix of songs across genres, decades, and moods — crafted in real time with your requests.

Every year, Earth Wind and Fire ask us if we remember dancing the night away on the 21st of September. But honestly, can you even remember what you had for lunch yesterday?

Maybe you can you remember a favorite song, album, or artist that has something to do with memory. That's the theme for this month's Saturday Request Live!

Remember to tune in and to send in your request!

Send your requests ahead of time to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729.

How to Listen: Tune in Saturday, September 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Do You Remember? on-air at NHPR or streaming online at nhpr.org.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

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Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
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