Saturday Request Live airs the final Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Hosted by NHPR's Joe Boehnlein, this live music call-in show features a curated mix of songs across genres, decades, and moods — crafted in real time with your requests.

Every year, Earth Wind and Fire ask us if we remember dancing the night away on the 21st of September. But honestly, can you even remember what you had for lunch yesterday?

Maybe you can you remember a favorite song, album, or artist that has something to do with memory. That's the theme for this month's Saturday Request Live!

Remember to tune in and to send in your request!

Send your requests ahead of time to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729.

How to Listen: Tune in Saturday, September 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Do You Remember? on-air at NHPR or streaming online at nhpr.org.