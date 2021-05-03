Top Stories
Parents who lose federal food benefits may still have their children qualify for free and reduced price lunch – but not know it.
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Maine and New Hampshire members of Congress are opposing a proposed federal disciplinary review change they say would be bad for workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
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In a world of rampant consumerism, can Consumer Reports really be a force for good?
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La Junta del Alcalde y Concejales de Manchester votó en contra de un acuerdo 287(g), pero el asunto se está haciendo cada vez más político a medida que más departamentos del estado se suman al acuerdo.
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The 2026 Proms season begins Tuesday, August 11 on Classical New Hampshire.
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Invasive jumping worms are now found all over NH, and they destroy soil and change ecosystems.
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The $16 million sale of an oceanfront estate in North Hampton fueled Seacoast home sales this summer.
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The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted against a 287g agreement, but the issue is becoming increasingly political as a growing number of departments in the state sign on.
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Democratic voters in NH's 1st Congressional District must soon decide; the ACLU challenges NH's policing of homeless under loitering law, and how to enjoy the Perseids meteor shower this month.
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Dartmouth College is among the 36 colleges and universities to sign an amicus brief in support of Harvard University’s April lawsuit against the Trump administration, according to a filing made on July 22 with the First Circuit Court of Appeals.
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President Trump is once again attempting to put restrictions on who is automatically guaranteed citizenship after being born in the U.S., just weeks after the Supreme Court struck down his attempt to end birthright citizenship.
The dog days of summer are upon us, with hot, humid conditions and daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.
Stories from the New England News Collaborative