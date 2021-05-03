Top Stories
The report said energy employers in New Hampshire are more optimistic than most about restoring those jobs in the coming year, but the efficiency sector is still concerned that an ongoing regulatory delay in the state could hold them back.
NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.
Rivers, brooks and streams swelled throughout the Monadnock Region as heavy rains caused flooding and washed out roads.
Fully-vaccinated Granite Staters can cross the border starting in early August.
The state of New Hampshire is seeing a small increase in new refugees, following President Joe Biden’s raise to the national refugee cap in May, and the continued loosening of pandemic restrictions.
Over 220 boats and kayaks anchored in Livermore Cove to hear an orchestra perform from a pontoon boat in an event that was the first of its kind for the New Hampshire Music Festival.
The six former military trucks from a government surplus program will help New Hampshire fire departments fight wildfires.
At lakes across New Hampshire Saturday morning, volunteers went out on boats or kayaks, to count loons.
The New Hampshire Community College system is freezing tuition for the upcoming academic year.On Thursday, the system trustees voted to freeze tuition at…
The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three people who were found clinging to the hull of their overturned sailboat about 20 miles off the coast of Portsmouth,…
The United States is poised for the birth of a brand new industry, one that will invest tens of billions of dollars in our economy, reshape our coastal…
