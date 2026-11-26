There is no end in sight to the Associated Grocers strike as it enters its fourth week, with the next negotiations for a new contract not scheduled until Dec. 17.

Jeff Padellaro, secretary treasurer of Teamsters Local 633, said Tuesday the company has not agreed to hold talks earlier than Dec. 17, three weeks from now.

The union says it has no plans to end picketing at the company’s Pembroke headquarters or handing out leaflets occasionally to shoppers at stores owned by Associated Grocers Northeast, the company’s full name.

Associated Grocers could not be reached for comment. The company said previously in a letter that union messaging has been a “misrepresentation of facts.”

The strike began Nov. 2 after a five-year union contract ended. The main sticking point is the company’s demand that the employee pension system be replaced with a 401(k) investment program.

Associated Grocers has continued making some shipments with non-union personnel.

Associated Grocers members include roughly 1,000 independent stores throughout New England and New York, including a half-dozen it owns in New Hampshire and Vermont. Its central warehouse and headquarters are in Pembroke, where the Teamsters union represents about 255 people, including drivers, warehouse workers and maintenance personnel.