This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Despite two fatal crashes in Concord in the past week, New Hampshire’s roads have been much less deadly than usual this year. And most of the improvement is due to drivers generally thought to be at highest risk: the very youngest and the very oldest.

Through Nov. 10, according to state police, the state had had 85 fatal crashes, a full 22% fewer than the 110 in the same period last year. This year’s crashes have killed 91 people, compared to 116 over the same period in 2025.

Big percentage changes are common in New Hampshire fatal crashes from year to year because the absolute number is relatively low. Nonetheless, a 22% decline is remarkable.

More remarkable: The decrease in fatalities is largely due to drivers under age 21 and over 70. Just two under-21 drivers have died in crashes this year, down from eight last year. By last year at this time, 20 drivers over 70 had died in crashes; this year’s number is just nine.

The latter improvement is particularly encouraging because New Hampshire is the second-oldest state by median age, with more than its share of older drivers, and the number of retirement-age drivers on the road is certain to increase.

What caused the improvement? Good question.

“No official study has been conducted at this time, but from the perspective of the Office of Highway Safety, there’s no single reason behind the decrease, ” wrote spokesman Tyler Dumont in response to a Monitor query.

Among contributing factors, he said: “Law enforcement partners across New Hampshire have remained focused on traffic enforcement, particularly around impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving.”

“At the same time, we’ve continued to invest in public information campaigns that encourage safer driving behaviors. With more than 42 million digital impressions in the 2026 federal fiscal year, we know these messages are reaching people all over our state.”

The rate of fatal crashes often increases in the last two months of the year because of the onset of winter weather and all the holidays, which bring more people onto roads.

The state’s figures for this year do not include two recent single-car fatal crashes in the area involving cardiologist Shahab Moossavi, 51, on Nov. 13 and Robert Cullen, 75, on Nov. 17.

Through Nov. 10, other data on the state police report was similar to 2025, including motorcycle fatalities — 28, compared to 30 last year, and bicycle fatalities, of which there have been three.

One figure that remains high is pedestrian deaths — people killed when vehicles hit them. Through Nov. 10, 10 pedestrians had been killed, the same as last year.

On Friday night, Concord Hospital Dr. Shahab Moossavi, 51, died after a single-vehicle crash on Fisk Road, not far from his home.

Days later, on Tuesday, Robert Cullen, 75, of Northfield, was killed when his car veered off the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 between exits 16 and 17 in Concord.