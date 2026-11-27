This story was originally produced by the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A large employer in the Monadnock area is under new ownership.

Monadnock Paper Mills was purchased on Nov. 10 by Brent Earnshaw, a longtime executive in the paper industry, and several partners after five years of holding a financial interest in the paper mill. Earnshaw is now the CEO.

The business’s former owner, Richard Verney, died last year, leading his family to sell the business, Earnshaw said. He hopes to continue the Verney family’s legacy while bringing his own experience.

“Our plans going forward are to go on with the basic strategy that the Verneys and the mill have developed over many, many years, to carry the idea … and commitment of sustainability,” Earnshaw said.

Geoffrey Verney, Richard’s brother, said when the family decided to sell the company earlier this year, they wanted to find someone willing to keep it operating and decided Earnshaw was the man for the job.

“It’s an emotional juncture in all our lives,” Geoffrey said. “The paper mill has been with us all our lives.”

The Verney family has owned and operated the Monadnock Paper Mills since 1948, when Richard and Geoffrey’s father bought the mill. It was originally founded in 1819 and employs between 51 and 200 people, according to its LinkedIn page.

“I believe because of our involvement and our obvious showing of care for the place, and desire to run it for a long time, and not just to do something with it, is why I think the family was most interested to see to us,” Earnshaw said.

With over 35 years in the paper business, Earnshaw spent almost 20 years with Dunn Paper, a Midwest-based company. He served as President and CEO and later as vice chairman of the board until 2022.

During his time as CEO of Dunn Paper, Earnshaw said he expanded the single historical paper mill into a multi-company operation by acquiring five specialty mills. Now, he plans to bring this experience to New Hampshire.

“I’m hoping the community will know we’re here for a long stay. We’re here to add value to this thing that they have and to make it better and stronger and continue to grow with it,” Earnshaw said.

Monadnock Paper Mills was purchased through an LLC, meaning the Verney family still owns Pierce Hill Holdings LLC.

Monadnock Non-Wovens in Pennsylvania, another company previously started by Richard Verney and owned by the family, was sold to Precision Products Group, a Cincinnati-based manufacturer, in October.

Geoffrey said the companies were sold separately because they manufacture different items. Monadnock Non-Wovens makes non-woven material for healthcare, automotive and appliance production.