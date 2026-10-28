Saturday Request Live airs the final Saturday of every month from 6 - 8 p.m. Hosted by NHPR's Joe Boehnlein, this live music call-in show features a curated mix of songs across genres, decades, and moods — crafted in real-time with your requests.

Since the show is airing on Halloween night, we can't escape the spooky sounds of the season. This month on Saturday Request Live, we're featuring some Halloween songs you know, and some you might have forgotten about. We're also asking for your requests for local or regional favorites — Halloween themed or not.

Send in your requests ahead of time to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729.

How to Listen: Tune in Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Halloween Haunts on-air at NHPR or streaming online at nhpr.org.