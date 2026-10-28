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Arts & Culture
Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: Halloween Haunts

By Joe Boehnlein
Published October 28, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT

Saturday Request Live airs the final Saturday of every month from 6 - 8 p.m. Hosted by NHPR's Joe Boehnlein, this live music call-in show features a curated mix of songs across genres, decades, and moods — crafted in real-time with your requests.

Since the show is airing on Halloween night, we can't escape the spooky sounds of the season. This month on Saturday Request Live, we're featuring some Halloween songs you know, and some you might have forgotten about. We're also asking for your requests for local or regional favorites — Halloween themed or not.

Send in your requests ahead of time to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729.

How to Listen: Tune in Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Halloween Haunts on-air at NHPR or streaming online at nhpr.org.

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Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
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