Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Hosted by NHPR's Joe Boehnlein, this live music call-in show features a curated mix of songs across genres, decades, and moods — crafted in real time with your requests.

It is time to open up the playlist!

On this episode of Saturday Request Live, we're taking a break from thematic constraints to play whatever you want to hear! There are no themes, no decade restrictions, and no specific topic guidelines — just two hours of music chosen by you!

Send your requests ahead of time to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729.

How to Listen: Tune in Saturday, August 29, from 6–8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: A No Theme Theme on-air at NHPR or streaming online at nhpr.org.