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Arts & Culture
Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: A No Theme Theme

By Joe Boehnlein
Published August 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Hosted by NHPR's Joe Boehnlein, this live music call-in show features a curated mix of songs across genres, decades, and moods — crafted in real time with your requests.

It is time to open up the playlist!

On this episode of Saturday Request Live, we're taking a break from thematic constraints to play whatever you want to hear! There are no themes, no decade restrictions, and no specific topic guidelines — just two hours of music chosen by you!

Send your requests ahead of time to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show at 603-513-7729.

How to Listen: Tune in Saturday, August 29, from 6–8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: A No Theme Theme on-air at NHPR or streaming online at nhpr.org.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

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Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
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